NFL futures odds: How trade for Myles Garrett impacts Rams' division, NFC and Super Bowl odds

The Los Angeles Rams' blockbuster acquisition of two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and record-setting pass rusher Myles Garrett has only solidified the team as the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Entering Monday, Matthew Stafford and friends already were the team to beat in the eyes of sportsbooks, listed at +800 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings, slightly ahead of the reigning champion Seahawks (+1000), Bills (+1000) and Ravens (+1000). But after Monday's trade for Garrett, which sent Jared Verse and three draft picks to the Browns, the futures odds on the Rams have dropped to +600. Baltimore and Buffalo remain at +1000, but Seattle has risen slightly to +1100.

The odds on Los Angeles to win the NFC and the division also shifted quickly. The Rams went from +425 favorites to win the conference to +300 and from +144 favorites to win the NFC West to +100.

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The significant NFL betting line shifts are understandable because the 30-year-old Garrett is a talent unlike many in the history of the league. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound attack man off the edge set the league's single-season sacks record last year with 23, owns the most sacks per game (0.94) in NFL history (minimum 50 games), has been a first team All-Pro selection five times. He is coming off arguably his best season in which he set career highs in sacks, tackles (60), solo tackles (43) and QB hits (39).

He joins an already formidable Los Angeles squad. The Rams feature Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, and are coming off a season in which they finished with the second-best regular season record (12-5) in the NFC before losing to the rival Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

And even with the odds drop, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says there's still value on Los Angeles at +600. The model says the Rams win the Super Bowl 16.5% of the time. That's the biggest percentage in the league and greater than the implied odds of 14.3%.

But Stephen Oh, SportsLine's principal data engineer and the man behind the model, says Los Angeles could still lose the top spot in the model's simulations to Seattle. The biggest factor? The Seahawks' running game.

"I would say that if/when we feel like rookie running back Jadarian Price and the Seattle running backs can match Kenneth Walker's production, Seattle will probably pull into a dead heat with the Rams," he says.