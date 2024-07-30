NFL futures odds update: Updated Super Bowl odds for five teams

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With sports betting now legal in 38 U.S. states, you can bet on just about anything in the NFL. But one of the more popular bets remains one of the simplest: Which team will win the Super Bowl?

These odds have been up since January – yes, before last season’s Super Bowl was even played – and there has been plenty of movement this offseason due to injuries, free agency, coaching changes and the NFL draft.

Here is a look at five teams whose odds have moved significantly at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs

Opened: +750

Now: +550

It’s not surprising that the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are the favorites to win a third straight – or that their odds have improved. Many bettors assume this may be the best price on Kansas City all season, so it’s best to jump on them now. The Chiefs have the most wagers (15%) and total dollars wagered (20.9%) of all NFL teams. They also represent the worst outcome for BetMGM nationally, although that’s likely to change as more longshot bets and money come into the pool. Kansas City has Patrick Mahomes, the most valuable quarterback in the NFL against the spread, and that makes the Chiefs a Super Bowl threat as long as he’s healthy.

Houston Texans

Opened: +2500

Now: +1600

After an incredible rookie season from C.J. Stroud, the Texans are one of the offseason darlings for bettors. Not only is it assumed that Stroud will make a leap in his second year, but Houston went out and acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills, signed Joe Mixon and added depth on the offensive line and secondary in the draft. Plus, a healthy Tank Dell will do wonders for Stroud, along with better health on the offensive line. Are expectations a little too high, though? Stroud (+1000) is getting a lot of bets to win NFL MVP this season.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

Green Bay Packers

Opened: +2500

Now: +1600

With the Packers recently signing QB Jordan Love to a massive four-year, $220 million extension, their biggest offseason issue has been resolved. Green Bay has taken the fifth-most bets (5%) of any team to win this year’s Super Bowl, and offseason acquisitions like safety Xavier McKinney to a porous defense and running back Josh Jacobs to an explosive offense have bettors excited. Moreover, Green Bay had one of the youngest rosters last season and nearly made it to the NFC Championship Game anyway. Can Love continue to play as well as he did down the stretch last season?

New York Jets

Opened: +3000

Now: +2000

The Jets’ season comes down to Aaron Rodgers’ health. If he’s healthy, they are a Super Bowl contender; if he’s not, they won’t be. Tyrod Taylor is a far superior backup to Zach Wilson, but New York will still go as far as Rodgers (and a great defense) takes them. Drafting Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round was smart, as tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses both have dealt with injury issues. Running back Breece Hall is healthy and a huge threat out of the backfield, and Garrett Wilson now has Mike Williams on the outside as well to help take some coverage away. New York returns one of the NFL’s best defenses and signed standout Javon Kinlaw as well. This team looks loaded, but the AFC is also extremely difficult.

Atlanta Falcons

Opened: +5000

Now: +3500

The Falcons managed to go 7-10 last season with some of the worst starting quarterback play in the NFL. To rectify that, Atlanta signed free agent QB Kirk Cousins… and then surprised everyone by drafting former Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall. In a weakened NFC South – and NFC as a whole – the Falcons’ odds have improved a good deal just because Cousins gives them a much higher floor. Is their ceiling a Super Bowl contender? We’ll see how the 35-year-old QB looks this season as he returns from a torn Achilles tendon.