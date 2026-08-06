NFL Hall of Fame Game parlay: Our picks for Panthers vs. Cardinals matchup on Thursday, Aug. 6

The NFL is back! Well, sort of. The first preseason game of the year is the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, and this year's installment is a battle between the Arizona Cardinals and the reigning NFC South-champion Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the action will air on NBC and Peacock.

NFL betting on the preseason can be tricky, but we've put together a same-game parlay for Panthers vs. Cardinals in this year's Hall of Fame Game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Learn more about making your own parlays with our parlay betting guide.

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Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game parlay (via DraftKings)

Over 34.5 (-115)

Panthers -1.5 (-105)

Final odds: +238 (wager $100 to win $238)



Panthers-Cardinals Over 34.5

This number has been a bit all over the place over the last few days, bouncing between 34.5 and 36.5, but just ahead of kickoff, we're down to 34.5 Works for me!

My first thought with this matchup was to take the Under. After all, this is the preseason, and the first of all the exhibition games. You expect teams to ease their way into the action with a month to go before Week 1. But when looking at recent history, you'll discover the Hall of Fame Game has cleared 34.5 each of the last four years. So even if most of these teams' top names will be in street clothes -- including rookie Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love -- there's precedent for more points than you'd expect.

The biggest storyline for this game is on the Arizona side as rookie quarterback Carson Beck will get the start. The Georgia and Miami alum had a great college career and is trying to work his way up the depth chart. He's currently No. 3 behind starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Gardner Minshew.

Recent history has shown this game can be higher scoring than you'd think. Carolina has tended to give up quite a few points in the preseason under Canales, and neither defense has a particularly strong starting unit, let alone backups.

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Panthers -1.5 vs. Cardinals

Preseason games often boil down to the overall quality of the rosters. While Carolina's 8-9 NFC South title wasn't the most impressive thing in the world, the team is in a much different place than Arizona, which won a whopping three games last year and has a new-look coaching staff under Mike LaFleur. Now, the Cardinals could come out motivated to show the world what they look like under LaFleur, but the roster is suspect already, and I don't expect much from the team's backups, either. There's also some extra juice on Carolina winning and covering here, so we'll target the Panthers to take this by at least two points.

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