Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, but bettors interested in grabbing favorable lookahead lines don't have to wait until the conclusion of that contest to make NFL against the spread picks for Week 4. We'll go over the bestNFL ATS picks for Week 4 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and data from the SportsLine Projection Model. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 4 best ATS bets

Vikings -10.5 vs. Dolphins

Minnesota's defense has been one of the best units in the league this season, blitzing opponents left and right to cause chaos. The Vikings have already stymied the likes of Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, and Baker Mayfield heading into Week 4, and they'll now get a team that just lost star running back De'Von Achane for the season. Malik Willis can make some plays with his legs, but he's not as capable as the aforementioned quarterbacks throwing the ball. Even with Justin Jefferson potentially out for this game, the Vikings should have enough to handle a struggling Miami squad. Minnesota covers the 10.5-point spread in 58% of simulations.

Chiefs -4.5 vs. Raiders

The SportsLine model has the Chiefs covering a consensus 5.5-point spread in 55% of simulations, but the projected score is 29-21 in favor of Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce look like their usual selves, but the biggest boost to this team has been running back Kenneth Walker. The reigning Super Bowl MVP has 442 scrimmage yards through three games and should be able to find openings in Las Vegas' defense. The Raiders are off to a surprising 3-0 start, but this is their first true test of the season.

Seahawks -7 vs. Chargers

The Seahawks got Sam Darnold back in Week 3 but lost to the Commanders thanks in large part to a pick-6 from the quarterback. Even though Seattle has not been a stalwart at home in Mike Macdonald's tenure, the return to Lumen Field in Week 4 should help the defending champions. The Chargers, who entered the season with lofty expectations, are 0-3 with nothing going right. Justin Herbert has not been able to get a boost from Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, and L.A.'s defense is getting carved up. The Seahawks cover the spread in 59% of simulations.