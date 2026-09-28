Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, but bettors interested in grabbing favorable lookahead lines don't have to wait until the conclusion of that contest to make NFL against the spread picks for Week 4. We'll go over the bestNFL ATS picks for Week 4 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and data from the SportsLine Projection Model. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 4 best ATS bets

Vikings -10 vs. Dolphins

Minnesota's defense has been one of the best units in the league this season, blitzing opponents left and right to cause chaos. The Vikings have already stymied the likes of Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, and Baker Mayfield heading into Week 4, and they'll now get a team that just lost star running back De'Von Achane for the season. Malik Willis can make some plays with his legs, but he's not as capable as the aforementioned quarterbacks throwing the ball. Even with Justin Jefferson potentially out for this game, the Vikings should have enough to handle a struggling Miami squad. Minnesota covers the 10-point spread in 63% of simulations.

Chiefs -5.5 vs. Raiders

The SportsLine model has the Chiefs covering a consensus 5.5-point spread in 58% of simulations, but the projected score is 29-21 in favor of Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce look like their usual selves, but the biggest boost to this team has been running back Kenneth Walker. The reigning Super Bowl MVP has 442 scrimmage yards through three games and should be able to find openings in Las Vegas' defense. The Raiders are off to a surprising 3-0 start, but this is their first true test of the season.

Seahawks -6.5 vs. Chargers

Speaking of surprising starts, the Chargers are 0-3 and simply cannot seem to get anything right on either side of the ball. Justin Herbert and Mike McDaniel are not in sync offensively, and Jesse Minter's departure has clearly impacted this defense. The Seahawks were shocked by the Commanders in Week 3 in Sam Darnold's return to action, but coming back to Lumen Field should help Seattle bounce back. The defending Super Bowl champions cover the 6.5-point spread in 62% of simulations.