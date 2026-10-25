The Ravens and Bengals saw their pair of matchups last season each decided by 18-plus points, with the teams splitting the contests. You could make NFL predictions on a similar result as they meet again on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and playing the alternate lines could be a Week 7 NFL longshot pick. The standard spread is Bengals -3, but you could play Cincinnati at -17.5 for a +491 payout. Or, you could make Week 7 NFL parlay picks on Baltimore winning big as underdogs -- which it now is with Lamar Jackson (ankle) out -- as the line of Ravens -17.5 offers a +850 return. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Only one of those alternate line bets could go into a Week 7 NFL longshot parlay, so you'll have to add others to it. Utilizing the alternate total as opposed to the listed O/U of 45.5 could be an option as these teams' last three meetings in Baltimore averaged 56.3 points. Other plus-money NFL bets include first drive results, touchdown scorer props or guessing the winning margin. Before making any Week 7 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 7 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out $2 million on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 7 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a six-leg longshot NFL parlay that could pay out $2 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 7 NFL parlay picks

For Week 7, one of the picks featured in the six-leg parlay at the best betting apps is backing Over 46.5 points on the alternate total in Jets vs. Dolphins (+224). After one touchdown in each of their first four games, the Dolphins finally broke out in their last contest with three touchdowns. They had a season high of 24 points, but the defense is still a weakness and allowed 31 points. Miami's No. 9 rushing attack should generate points by exploiting New York's bottom 10 run defense.

On the other side of the ball, New York's passing game should pick apart a Miami defense which ranks last in sacks. Garrett Wilson had a 100-yard receiving game in Week 5, followed by Omar Cooper doing the same in Week 6, and this rivalry has recently seen high-scoring affairs. Three of the last four meetings went over 46.5 points, with the one outlier being a 44-point total that was started by a QB no longer on an active NFL roster. The standard O/U for Sunday's matchup is 39.5, but the model foresees 48 combined points, which gives you some wiggle room on the alt. total of 46.5. See the rest of the picks in the Week 7 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of $2,000,000

The parlay also includes five additional picks from Week 7 from SportsLine's computer model, including a +1300 TD scorer prop. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 7 that can be combined into a parlay that returns $2 million on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 7 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays $2 million, and find out.