The Colts are 10-point underdogs as they visit Jacksonville this Sunday, which means you may have a plus-money NFL prop on your hands for a Week 8 NFL longshot parlay. Indy has scored the game's first touchdown in each of its last 13 games as road underdogs as Shane Steichen has apparently perfected the first 15. The first scoring play in this game being a Colts touchdown would return +441 within your Week 8 NFL picks. Of course, a game's first scoring play doesn't necessarily have to be a touchdown, as an Indy field goal is +402, while a Jags field goal is +324. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other big payouts for a game's first scoring play include a Titans touchdown (+429) versus Cincinnati or a Dolphins touchdown (+333) versus New England. As for the Colts, scoring the first TD hasn't led to game success as they are just 3-10 straight-up over this 13-game run. So, your NFL parlay and Week 8 NFL predictions could wager on Indy scoring first and losing on the money line, which nets +265. Before making any Week 8 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 8 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out over $1.2 million on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 8 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a six-leg longshot NFL parlay that could pay out over $1.2 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 8 NFL parlay picks

For Week 8, one of the picks featured in the six-leg parlay at the best betting apps is backing the Buccaneers to win by 1-6 points versus the Falcons (+290). Each of the last six meetings between these teams have been decided by 1-6 points, and this game taking place in Tampa is a big disadvantage for the Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. simply isn't the same player away from Atlanta as he has a 15:4 touchdown-to-turnover ratio at home, compared to an 8:6 ratio on the road.

The Bucs scored 43 points versus Carolina last week in Baker Mayfield's return to the lineup, while Atlanta could be without starting CBs A.J. Terrell (groin) and C.J. Henderson (groin). Tampa controls the trenches like no one else, as it has the No. 2 run defense and the No. 3 run offense. The former will help slow down Bijan Robinson, who has averaged just 46.3 rushing yards for his career versus Tampa, his lowest against any opponent he's played multiple times. The model's 10,000 simulations have the Buccaneers winning by 3 points. See the rest of the picks in the Week 8 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of over $1,200,000

The parlay also includes five additional picks from Week 8 from SportsLine's computer model, including a +2500 TD scorer prop. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 8 that can be combined into a parlay that returns over $1.2 million on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 8 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays over $1.2 million, and find out.