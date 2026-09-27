The Commanders saw six total touchdowns scored in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles and then, again, saw six total TDs in their Week 2 defeat to the Cowboys. So, should you roll the dice and make Week 3 NFL bets on their game versus Seattle also seeing exactly six TDs scored? That's an NFL pick that could be worth pursuing within a Week 3 NFL parlay or an NFL longshot parlay. Hitting on this prediction would return +500 and is one of several plus-money NFL props at your disposal. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Others include touchdown scorers or predicting which player will lead a game in a certain stat. Stefon Diggs topping this contest in receiving yards brings back +1100 after he had 47 yards last week, while Terry McLaurin being the leader is +650. Those could be standalone Week 3 NFL prop bets or combined into a fruitful NFL parlay. Before making any Week 3 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 3 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out over $1.3 million on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 3 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a longshot NFL parlay that could pay out over $1.3 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 3 NFL parlay picks

For Week 3, one of the picks featured in the five-leg parlay at the best betting apps is backing Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard as the first TD scorer (+500) versus Cleveland. This is an NFL prop which has hit each of the last two weeks as Hubbard is the only player who's scored first in both of the first two games of the season. Furthermore, he has the perfect opponent to keep this streak going as Cleveland has allowed the opponent to score first in each of its last six games dating back to 2025.

Hubbard has one rushing score and two receiving touchdowns this season, as he's been a big factor on both the ground and through the air as Carolina approaches the goal line. He has seven touches inside the 10-yard line, and the only other Panthers RB to receive a redzone touch in Jonathon Brooks (core) was just put on IR. Hubbard's projected for a game-high of 0.85 touchdowns, making his an NFL prop worth taking a chance on. See the rest of the picks in the Week 3 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of over $1.3 million

The parlay also includes four additional picks from Week 3 from SportsLine's computer model, including a touchdown prop that returns over +2000. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 3 that can be combined into a parlay that returns over $1.3 million on just a $10 bet, and what optimal touchdown scorer bets should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 3 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays over $1.3 million, and find out.