The Chargers have done little right during their current 10-game losing streak, with the exception of producing points on their first drives. L.A. has scored on its opening drive in six straight games as home underdogs, which is something that could make its way into a Week 9 NFL longshot parlay as the Chargers are 4.5-point home dogs to Houston on Sunday. You could make NFL bets on Los Angeles scoring a first-drive touchdown at +353 or you could be more specific for an even bigger return with your Week 9 NFL picks. A passing score returns +546, while a first possession rushing touchdown for the Chargers is +1020. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

L.A. could settle for a field goal its opening drive, which is +402. One could string together first drive results from multiple games into a Week 9 NFL parlay, as the Chargers are one of several home underdogs. Some others include the Colts (+5.5) versus the Cowboys, the Dolphins (+6.5) against the Lions and the Vikings (+3) versus the Bills on Monday night. Before making any Week 9 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 9 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out well over $1.5 million on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 9 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a six-leg longshot NFL parlay that could pay out well over $1.5 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 9 NFL parlay picks

For Week 9, one of the picks featured in the six-leg parlay at the best betting apps is backing Lions wideout Jameson Williams to have 70+ receiving yards versus the Dolphins (+200). Williams just had 70 yards versus the Vikings No. 1 defense, while the Dolphins are the exact opposite of Minnesota. The Dolphins allow the highest passer rating, highest completion percentage, most passing yards per attempt and also have the fewest sacks. Miami's also allowed a wide receiver to post 70-plus yards in each of the last three weeks.

Williams has averaged 77.5 receiving yards over his last four games. He reached 70 yards in three of those outings, with all three coming versus top-10 pass defenses. Miami is actually stout versus the run as the 3.8 yards per carry it allows is bested by just six other teams. Thus, Detroit should lean on the pass as Williams is projected to have 72 receiving yards on Sunday. See the rest of the picks in the Week 9 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of well over $1,500,000

The parlay also includes five additional picks from Week 9 from SportsLine's computer model, including a pair of TD scorer props that each return over +1200. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 9 that can be combined into a parlay that returns well over $1.5 million on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 9 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays well over $1.5 million, and find out.