The Packers have scored first in all three games this season, but they've gone on to lose two of those contests. You could make Week 4 NFL picks on that happening again within a Week 4 NFL longshot parlay as Green Bay visits Tampa Bay. The Pack to score first and lose is a prop that carries +500 NFL odds, which offers quite the return on a wager that's hit in two of three games. Another NFL prop one could bet on in this game or any others is the first scoring play, with a Packers touchdown at +200 and a Green Bay field goal at +300, while a Bucs field goal is +270. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Other scoring props that could go into your Week 4 NFL parlay include the total touchdowns in a game, the race to 5/10/15 points or predicting a team's winning margin. The winless Chargers have lost each game by a margin of 8-12 points, as them losing to Seattle (-7) on Sunday offers +330 odds if Seattle prevails by 7-12 points. Before making any Week 4 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 4 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out $1.7 million on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 4 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a longshot NFL parlay that could pay out $1.7 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 4 NFL parlay picks

For Week 4, one of the picks featured in the six-leg parlay at the best betting apps is backing Ravens WR Zay Flowers 80+ receiving yards (+138) versus Tennessee. Flowers had 150 yards in Week 1, missed Week 2 due to injury but had 84 yards in Week 3 despite playing just 33% of snaps. He ranks 11th among wideouts in receiving yards (234) despite ranking 122nd among wide receivers in snaps (42), which shows how explosive Flowers is and how the Ravens are maximizing his time on the field.

The Titans have allowed an opponent's No. 1 wideout to average 85.6 receiving yards over their last five games dating back to last season, including DeVonta Smith's 117 yards in Week 2. Tennessee's solid run defense -- which ranks top 10 in yards per carry allowed (3.6) -- indicates Baltimore should lean on the pass on Sunday to Flowers' favor. He's projected for 88 receiving yards versus the Titans. See the rest of the picks in the Week 4 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of $1.7 million

The parlay also includes five additional picks from Week 4 from SportsLine's computer model, including a first drive result prop that returns +1000. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 4 that can be combined into a parlay that returns $1.7 million on just a $10 bet, and what first drive result should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 4 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays $1.7 million, and find out.