There have been nine overtime games over the last five weeks, including at least one in each of those weeks. It's certainly an NFL longshot bet to wager on a specific game going to OT, but the reward for hitting on such a Week 10 NFL pick may be worth it. Perhaps targeting games with close spreads going to overtime would be an effective strategy within a Week 10 NFL parlay or as a standalone prediction. A return of roughly +1300 awaits in correctly predicting OT in a game with a line of a field goal or less, with a payout around +1800 for games with a touchdown-plus spread. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Six of the last eight overtime games this season have been interconference games, which could help filter contests to target for this Week 10 NFL longshot pick. Among those on Sunday include Patriots vs. Lions (-3), Chiefs vs. Falcons (+3.5) and Raiders vs. Seahawks (-6.5). Other plus-money picks that could be a part of your NFL longshot parlay include touchdown scorer props or predicting the exact number of touchdowns a team will score. Before making any Week 10 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 10 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out almost $2.2 million on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 10 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a seven-leg longshot NFL parlay that could pay out almost $2.2 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 10 NFL parlay picks

For Week 10, one of the picks featured in the seven-leg parlay at the best betting apps is backing Rams RB Blake Corum as an anytime TD scorer versus the Cardinals (+115). Corum has scored in five straight games, and Arizona allows the second-most points per game. He's becoming a bigger part of the offense, averaging 13.3 touches over the last three weeks, compared to 8.3 touches over his prior four games. That workload should only increase with Puka Nacua injured, as the Rams have no healthy receivers with more than 11 catches available for Sunday.

All 11 of Corum's redzone touches have come within this five-game run, which includes him scoring on a 15-yard reception versus the Cardinals in Week 6. Three of Arizona's last five touchdowns allowed were via the ground game, and Corum has three total touchdowns over his last three games versus the Cards. Corum has a 0.49 TD projection per the model, which is second-highest among all players in Rams vs. Cardinals. See the rest of the picks in the Week 10 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of almost $2,200,000

The parlay also includes six additional picks from Week 10 from SportsLine's computer model, including a pair of winning margin predictions that each return around +400. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 10 that can be combined into a parlay that returns nearly $2.2 million on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 10 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays almost $2.2 million, and find out.