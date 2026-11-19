Teams may run away from the Dolphins as their games go on, but Miami usually finds a way to be competitive early on. A Week 11 NFL parlay with longshot picks could lean into this trend, as Miami's seen five games tied at the end of the first quarter this season. With Miami massive 16.5-point underdogs to Buffalo on Sunday, in what's the biggest spread of the season, simply backing the Phins on the money line at +850 qualifies as a Week 11 NFL longshot bet. Or, you could wager on Bills vs. Dolphins being tied after the first quarter, which returns +390. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

You could even go a step further and predict the score after the first. A 7-7 tie offers an +1100 payout, while a 3-3 tie notches a +2000 return. Speaking of big spreads, there are a number of them on Sunday, so several ML bets could be different legs within a Week 11 NFL parlay. Others include the Cardinals (+900) versus the Chiefs (-16.5) and the Saints (+470) against the Bears (-11.5). Other plus-money picks include predicting the exact number of touchdowns in a game or guessing who will have a team's first reception. Before making any Week 11 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 11 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out over $100,000 on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 11 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a four-leg longshot NFL parlay that could pay out over $100K for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 11 NFL parlay picks

For Week 11, one of the picks featured in the four-leg parlay at the best betting apps is backing Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier 40+ rushing yards (+250) versus Kansas City. The Chiefs defense isn't quite as stout as it was to start the year. After allowing 88.8 yards and 3.5 ypc on the ground through the first five games, the Chiefs have given up 109.0 and 4.0 ypc over the last five games. A running back has gone over 40 rushing yards in each of the last four games versus Kansas City.

With the first start struggles of QB Carson Beck, Arizona should heavily lean on the ground game come Sunday. Jeremiyah Love remains on IR, and Allgeier has averaged 73 rushing yards across the four games he's logged 10+ carries. Add in that weather forecasts project this game to have the strongest winds of any Week 11 contest, and Arizona should have a conservative run-heavy approach. The model foresees Allgeier having 41 rushing yards on Sunday. See the rest of the picks in the Week 11 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of over $100,000

The parlay also includes three additional picks from Week 11 from SportsLine's computer model, including a prop with a massive +2000 return. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 11 that can be combined into a parlay that returns over $100K on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 11 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays over $100,000, and find out.