The Cowboys and Packers played to a 40-40 tie last season, and the two will renew acquaintances on Sunday night. If you think this matchup will be anything like their last, then a Week 6 NFL longshot parlay should target this contest when looking for NFL bets. Predicting another overtime contest would return +1100, while both teams scoring at least 35 points notches a +1220 payout. If you're really bold within your Week 7 NFL parlay, then you could predict another tie result -- just days after the Giants and Commanders played to a draw -- and receive a monstrous +7500 return. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Those are a few of many plus-money Week 6 NFL bets that could go into an NFL longshot parlay. Others include guessing the exact result of the first drive of the game, forecasting what the first scoring play will be or predicting the margin of victory. A Cowboys rushing touchdown on their first drive, which is what occurred in their Week 5 loss to Tampa, would return +599, while a missed field goal would be +2200. Before making any Week 6 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 6 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out $800,000 on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 6 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a six-leg longshot NFL parlay that could pay out $800,000 for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 6 NFL parlay picks

For Week 6, one of the picks featured in the six-leg parlay at the best betting apps is backing Packers QB Jordan Love 300+ passing yards (+215) versus the Cowboys. Love's O/U is 261.5 but the model projects him to have 306 passing yards against a Dallas defense which is on pace to allow the highest passer rating (120.5) in NFL history. He's shredded the Cowboys in his two previous games versus them, averaging 304.5 passing yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Green Bay should heavily lean on Love's arm on Sunday seeing as the Packers rank dead last in rushing offense and second worst in yards per carry. Sunday's contest takes place in Green Bay, and the Cowboys gave up 347 passing yards to C.J. Stroud in their last road game, with Stroud's 11.2 yards per attempt being a career high. With a projection of 306 passing yards for Love, the model forecasts him having the second-most passing yards of any NFL quarterback in Week 6. See the rest of the picks in the Week 6 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of $800,000

The parlay also includes five additional picks from Week 6 from SportsLine's computer model, including a +750 anytime TD scorer prop. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 6 that can be combined into a parlay that returns $800K on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 6 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays $800,000, and find out.