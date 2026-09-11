Many bettors are familiar with creating an NFL parlay, but far fewer are well versed with making an NFL longshot parlay. These are high-risk, high-reward predictions often involving multiple legs or plus-money NFL bets, if not both. A Week 1 NFL parlay could target alternate lines, any time touchdown scorers, winning margins and more. Which combination of Week 1 NFL picks and player props should you consider for a huge payday? New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Texans face the Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Houston (+1.5) has scored exactly 23 points in back-to-back games versus Buffalo. Hitting on the NFL best bet of Houston scoring exactly 23 points again on Sunday carries a +1700 return, as that could be a standalone pick or one parlay leg. Before making any Week 1 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 1 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out $1 million on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 1 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a longshot NFL parlay that could pay out $1 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 1 NFL parlay picks

For Week 1, one of the picks featured in the six-leg parlay at the best betting apps is taking Over 56.5 points on the alternate total (+226) in Cowboys vs. Giants. Dallas is on its fourth defensive coordinator in four years, as it ranked dead last in points allowed in 2025 after ranking second worst in 2024. Meanwhile, the Giants have a new DC as well, and he presided over units in Tennessee that ranked 28th and 30th in scoring defense each of the last two years. Additionally, recent matchup history indicates we'll see a shootout in this 'Sunday Night Football' contest.

The teams saw 77 total points on the scoreboard in their first matchup last year, while the second seemed headed that way until Dallas pulled its starters in a meaningless Week 18 game. Even with that, the last six meetings between these two in New York have averaged 62.2 points, with two of them exceeding 70 combined points. The model actually projects 59 total points on SNF, giving you some wiggle room. See the rest of the picks in the Week 1 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of $1 million

The parlay also includes five additional picks from Week 1 from SportsLine's computer model, including multiple touchdown props that return +700 or more. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 1 that can be combined into a parlay that returns $1 million on just a $10 bet, and what optimal touchdown scorer bets should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 1 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays $1 million, and find out.