Monday Night Football in Week 9 will pit the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC battle. Both teams are under .500 entering this game, with Dallas checking in at 3-4-1, while Arizona is 2-5 on the season. Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is off to a hot start after being acquired via trade with the Steelers this offseason, but he's reverted back to No. 2 on the depth chart with CeeDee Lamb in the lineup. The latest Cowboys vs. Cardinals odds list Pickens' over/under for total receptions at 4.5, and we're leaning Under (+105) as one of our top NFL longshot picks and NFL player props.

SportsLine's Projection Model can help you find value to add to your Week 9 NFL picks at top online sportsbooks. It can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, where new users receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL predictions at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Week 9 NFL longshot picks for Monday Night Football:



George Pickens, Cowboys, Under 4.5 receptions (+105)

Zay Jones, Cardinals, alt line 30+ receiving yards (+190)

Michael Wilson, Cardinals, alt line 30+ receiving yards (+110)

Parlay these picks for +1655 odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

George Pickens, Cowboys, under 4.5 receptions (+105)

There was a five-game stretch earlier this season where Pickens scored six times and averaged 5.8 receptions for 99.0 yards. However, the majority of that span was played without Lamb in the lineup, and Pickens has had three games this season where he was targeted six times or fewer and finished with four receptions or fewer. With Kyler Murray out and Dallas favored at home, the game script might lead the Cowboys away from Pickens on Monday, which is a big reason why the model projects that he finishes with 4.4 receptions on average and is taking advantage of the plus-money payout on the Under.

Use the latest FanDuel promo code to get this price and receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new user:

Zay Jones, Cardinals, alt line 30+ rushing yards (+190)

The journeyman wide receiver is on his fourth team in his ninth NFL season, and he's become an important piece of the offense in the two weeks since Brissett moved into the starting lineup. In Brissett's two starts, Jones has posted receiving totals of 79 and 67 yards, and it's already been announced that Kyler Murray (foot) will miss a third consecutive game. Now, Jones should benefit from taking on the NFL's second-worst pass defense, which is why the model predicts he finishes with 36 receiving yards on average.

Use the latest bet365 bonus code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, win or lose:

Michael Wilson, Cardinals, alt line 30+ receiving yards (+110)

Wilson's numbers have also seen an uptick with Brissett in the lineup, as he's posted seven catches for 84 yards over his last two games and topped 40 yards in both outings. He hadn't finished with more than 16 yards in a game over the first five weeks despite averaging 38.4 yards per game over his first two NFL seasons. However, he's played at least two-thirds of the offensive snaps in every game so far, and you should take advantage of soft lines like this while you still can. The model predicts he averages 33 receiving yards on Monday.

Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, win or lose, at bet365:

Want more Week 9 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL longshot picks for Week 9. Now, get NFL Week 9 projections for every NFL spread, total and player prop at SportsLine.