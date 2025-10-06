The Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-1 heading into Monday Night Football. Running back Travis Etienne is finding success on the ground, and the SportsLine Machine Learning Model expects Etienne's solid rushing output to continue. The model expects Etienne to blow past his rushing yards total at sportsbooks and sees value in backing the Etienne's alternate rushing yards total of 70+, which can be played at +110 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Jacksonville hosts Kansas City on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points.

The model also sees value in Chiefs receiver Tyquan Thornton scoring a touchdown, like he did last week, and Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas finding the end zone as Week 5 NFL longshot picks with odds close to 2-1 for NFL betting.

SportsLine's Machine Learning Model can help you find value to add to your Week 5 NFL picks at various sportsbooks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, where new users receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Best Week 5 NFL longshot picks:



Travis Etienne, Jaguars, alternation 70+ rushing yards (+110)

Tyquan Thornton, Chiefs, anytime touchdown scorer (+400)

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars, anytime touchdown scorer (+185)

New users can play these picks with the latest DraftKings promo code, where you can get $200 in bonus bets (odds subject to change):

Travis Etienne, Jaguars, 70+ rushing yards (+110)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are fourth in the NFL in rushing offense (144.5), and Etienne is a major asset to that group. He's currently third in the league in rushing yards (394) with two rushing touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry. The Clemson product has gone over 70 rushing yards in three of his four games this season. SportsLine's Machine Learning Model predicts that Etienne will finish with 71 rushing yards.

Etienne leads the Jaguars with 65 carries as one of the main workhorses in the backfield, and at +110 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, compared to being priced at +105 or lower on other betting apps, FanDuel is the place to make this play.

New users can use the latest FanDuel promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wins. Claim this FanDuel Sportsbook bonus here.

Tyquan Thornton, Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+400)

The Kansas City Chiefs' receiver core was hammered with injuries to start the year. That led to Tyquan Thornton being thrown into the mix, and he built a rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Through the first month, Thornton is first on the team in receiving touchdowns (3), along with 10 catches for 182 receiving yards. The Baylor product has scored a touchdown in three straight games. The model is projecting 24 points for the Chiefs on Monday, it likes the value of taking Thornton anytime touchdown odds at +400.

New users can use the latest FanDuel promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wins. Claim this bonus here:

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars, anytime touchdown scorer (+185)

It has been a slow start to the year for Brian Thomas Jr. He has 12 catches for 132 receiving yards, but leads the team in targets (32). Jacksonville knows what he's capable of, as he scored 10 total touchdowns in 2024. Over the last three weeks, Thomas Jr. has logged 45-plus receiving yards and at least six targets. SportsLine's Machine Learning Model predicts that Thomas Jr. will have 50 receiving yards and 0.35 touchdowns, both the highest numbers on the team. Thomas Jr. has +185 odds as an anytime TD scorer at DraftKings, compared to odds of +180 or lower at other betting apps.

New users can use the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets. Claim the bonus here:

Want more Week 5 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL longshot picks for Week 5. Now, get NFL Week 5 projections for every NFL spread, total and player prop at SportsLine.