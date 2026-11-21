Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season features six teams on a bye, but there's still a ton of notable action set for Sunday this week, including an intriguing Dallas vs. Tennessee matchup as well as Buffalo vs. Miami in an AFC clash. These are two games we've included as part of our top spread betting picks for Week 11, so let's dive into our best bets using odds from DraftKings and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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NFL Week 11 best ATS bets

Cowboys -8.5 vs. Titans

Dallas did its best to keep up with the 49ers in Week 10, but the Cowboys defense simply couldn't make a stop. A matchup against the Titans, a team that is 29th in yards per game and 28th in points per game is just what Dallas needs. Dak Prescott and Co. should be able to put up points on this Titans defense, which just surrendered 40 to Jacksonville. Dallas covers an 8-point spread in 54% of SportsLine simulations.

Bills -16.5 vs. Dolphins

This is a huge number but Buffalo is making a case for being the best team in football. The Bills have scored at least 31 points in four of their last five games, with the lone exception being a 23-point outing against the Vikings, who have the best defense in the NFL. The Dolphins have been languishing for much of the season and are unlikely to slow down Josh Allen and James Cook. Buffalo covers the massive 16.5-point spread in 50% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 11 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

Jaguars -6 vs. Giants

Jacksonville covers the spread in 61% of SportsLine simulations. Trevor Lawrence has been building an MVP case this season and is coming off a great game where he threw for 352 yards and three scores. Jacksonville's defense should be getting trade deadline acquisitions Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates for this game, making it that much tougher for the Giants to move the ball. The Jaguars have been good at stopping the run, and that'll force J.J. McCarthy to make plays. New York has the benefit fo extra rest thanks to a Thursday game in Week 10 but slowing down this Jaguars team for four quarters seems impossible.