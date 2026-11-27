Four games are already in the books, but with every team in action this week, there are still plenty of Week 12 NFL picks to make as this is the only slate over a 10-week span without any teams on byes. The action continues with the Black Friday NFL game at 3 p.m. ET between the Broncos and Steelers (+4.5) following Aaron Rodgers being released this week. The slate will end with Panthers vs. Buccaneers on Monday night, which has Tampa as 3-point home favorites per the Week 12 NFL odds. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Among the other matchups still to come include Falcons vs. Vikings (-7), Ravens vs. Texans (-6.5), Seahawks vs. 49ers (-3) and Raiders vs. Browns (-4.5). Cleveland will host a Sunday night game for the first time in seven years as this game was recently flexed to primetime. The lowest total to make Week 12 NFL bets on is 35.5 in Chargers vs. Patriots (-2.5), given the uncertainty both teams have at quarterback. All of the updated Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 12 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top Week 12 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 12 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Vikings (-7, 41.5) cover versus the Falcons in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Minnesota was just embarrassed by the 49ers, but the level of competition undoubtedly decreases with Atlanta coming to town, and just two teams have fewer spread wins than the Falcons' two. Atlanta is off a bye, but the Vikings are 6-3-1 ATS over their last 10 games with a rest disadvantage. As for an advantage, Minnesota's still-No. 1 defense has that over Atlanta's passing game as Michael Penix has 1 TD and 6 INTs over his last three games. Minnesota covers well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 12 NFL predictions: the Dolphins (+5.5, 40.5) cover at home versus the Jets in nearly 60% of simulations. Miami's lone win came versus New York in Week 7, as the Dolphins have both won and covered in three straight against their AFC East foe. Familiar opponents have gotten the best of New York versus the line as the Jets are a paltry 1-7-1 ATS in divisional games since 2025, which is the worst mark of any team. Miami is somewhat predictable when it comes to spread success, as it's covered in three straight versus teams without current winning records, while failing to cover in three straight against above .500 teams. The Jets fall into the former category, and the model has the Over connecting in well over 70% of sims. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule and just revealed four A-rated spread picks, potentially giving you a huge payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 12 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which four A-rated picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $5,000, and find out.

Week 12 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

Get Week 12 NFL picks at SportsLine