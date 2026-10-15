There's one more game left on the Week 5 schedule with the Bills taking on the Rams on Monday Night Football in a potential Super Bowl preview, but the rest of the league has started preparations for Week 6. We'll take a look at the betting lines for Week 6 and make our top spread picks, with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. All odds are from DraftKings. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 6 games and get $200 in bonus bets:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 6 best ATS bets

Ravens -4.5 vs. Browns

This line could shift depending on Lamar Jackson's status, but the Ravens did just go into Atlanta and take out a red-hot Falcons team with Tyler Huntley as the starting quarterback. Baltimore should be fine with Huntley under center, especially against a Browns team that struggled mightily in Week 5 against the Jets. Jackson hasn't practiced the last two days, so he's unlikely to play. The Ravens cover the consensus 4-point spread in 58% of SportsLine simulations.

Panthers -3.5 vs. Eagles

The outlook of this contest shifted on Thursday when the Eagles ruled out Jalen Hurts due to a blood clot. Throw in the injuries to Saquon Barkley and Devonta Smith and you've got a lot of problems for a Philadelphia offense that was already underwhelming. Carolina's offense is on fire to start the year and the Panthers should be healthier coming off a bye. Even though the SportsLine model has the Eagles covering the spread in 53% of simulations, I'll buck the projections and go with the Panthers.

Packers -1.5 vs. Cowboys

Dallas will get some extra rest after playing on Thursday in Week 5, but the Cowboys are trying to recover from a disastrous defeat against the Buccaneers. CeeDee Lamb might not be at 100%, and the Packers looked like a well-oiled machine at home against the Bears. Green Bay's defense has been forcing turnovers and it looks like the run game is starting to get going, opening up the downfield passing game for Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. This could be a shootout, and Green Bay's defense is more likely to make a stop compared to Dallas' unit. The Packers cover the spread in 60% of simulations.