Week 6 kicked off with an upset win with Denver knocking off Seattle, which featured a cover for the Broncos. There are even more games in store on Sunday, so let's take a look at the spread betting lines for Week 6 and make our top NFL against the spread picks, with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. All NFL odds are from DraftKings. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 6 games and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

NFL Week 6 best ATS bets

Ravens -3 vs. Browns

The Ravens went into Atlanta and took out a red-hot Falcons team with Tyler Huntley as the starting quarterback. Baltimore should be fine with Huntley remaining under center in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, especially against a Browns team that struggled mightily in Week 5 against the Jets. The Ravens cover the spread in 53% of SportsLine simulations.

Panthers -3 vs. Eagles

This was one of the more anticipated games of Week 6 earlier in the week, but everything changed when it was announced Thursday afternoon that Philly QB Jalen Hurts is out indefinitely due to a blood clot. The Eagles will get Devonta Smith (hamstring) back to catch passes for Tanner McKee, but running back Saquon Barkley is out once again, complicating the backfield. Carolina's offense is on fire to start the year and the Panthers should be healthier coming off a bye. Even though the SportsLine model has the Panthers covering the spread on the road in the majority of simulations.

Packers -1.5 vs. Cowboys

Dallas will get some extra rest after playing on Thursday in Week 5, but the Cowboys are trying to recover from a disastrous defeat against the Buccaneers. CeeDee Lamb might not be at 100%, and the Packers looked like a well-oiled machine at home against the Bears. Green Bay's defense has been forcing turnovers and it looks like the run game is starting to get going, opening up the downfield passing game for Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. This could be a shootout, and Green Bay's defense is more likely to make a stop compared to Dallas' unit. The Packers cover the spread in 60% of simulations.