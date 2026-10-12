There's one more game left on the Week 5 schedule with the Bills taking on the Rams on Monday Night Football in a potential Super Bowl preview, but the rest of the league has started preparations for Week 6. We'll take a look at the betting lines for Week 6 and make our top spread picks, with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. All odds are from DraftKings. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 6 games and get $200 in bonus bets:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 6 best ATS bets

Ravens -4.5 vs. Browns

This line could shift depending on Lamar Jackson's status, but the Ravens did just go into Atlanta and take out a red-hot Falcons team with Tyler Huntley as the starting quarterback. Baltimore should be just fine with Huntley under center, especially against a Browns team that struggled mightily in Week 5 against the Jets. The Ravens cover the spread in 61% of SportsLine simulations.

Eagles -1.5 vs. Panthers

On one hand, the Eagles are coming back from a London trip in Week 5 while the Panthers had the ability to get healthy thanks to a bye week. On the other, it looks like Philadelphia could be getting some reinforcements back with Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and others. Philadelphia's defense played well, and if not for a special teams gaffe, the Eagles would've won against the Jaguars. The Panthers have been solid to start the season, especially offensively, but this defense might be a bit too leaky against an Eagles squad that should get healthier. Philadelphia covers the spread in 57% of simulations.

Packers -1.5 vs. Cowboys

Dallas will get some extra rest after playing on Thursday in Week 5, but the Cowboys are trying to recover from a disastrous defeat against the Buccaneers. CeeDee Lamb might not be at 100%, and the Packers looked like a well-oiled machine at home against the Bears. Green Bay's defense has been forcing turnovers and it looks like the run game is starting to get going, opening up the downfield passing game for Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. This could be a shootout, and Green Bay's defense is more likely to make a stop compared to Dallas' unit. The Packers cover the spread in 60% of simulations.