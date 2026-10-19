The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers both covered the spread in NFL Week 6 action as part of our best picks and while there's still a Monday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers left, we can jump ahead to Week 7 when it comes to looking at the best spread betting picks you can make at the top sports betting apps. We'll be using odds from DraftKings and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model to make our selections. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 7 games and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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NFL Week 7 best ATS bets

Vikings -5.5 vs. Colts

Minnesota is undefeated through five weeks and gets to face a Colts squad coming off a loss to the Titans. That was Tennessee's first win of the 2026 season, and it resulted in Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard being fired. The Colts are in disarray, and even Jonathan Taylor won't be enough against what is the league's best scoring defense. The Vikings cover this line in 59% of SportsLine simulations.

Jets -4.5 vs. Dolphins

The Jets looked competitive in Week 6 against the Patriots, losing 26-19. New York might be getting Breece Hall back for this game. This is more about the Dolphins, who have not won yet in 2026 and are unlikely to magically discover something on offense after the bye week. New York covers the spread in 62% of simulations.

Chiefs +2.5 vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks are the SportsLine model's recommendation as they cover the spread in 52% of simulations, but I'm rolling with Kansas City. The Chiefs are a machine and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is the engine, putting up 665 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in five games. Now he gets to go up against his former team in prime time to show them what they let go? Throw in Kansas City's staunch defense against a struggling Seahawks offense and you can see why there's reason to believe the Chiefs will stay undefeated.