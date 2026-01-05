The 2026 NFL Playoffs are officially here with Super Wild Card Weekend taking place from Saturday, Jan. 10 to Monday, Jan. 12. Things will get started when the Los Angeles Rams, who were at one point in position for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, take on the Carolina Panthers in a rematch of a Week 13 contest the Panthers won. The schedule concludes on Monday in primetime with the Houston Texans visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers, who won the AFC North in Week 18 thanks to a late missed field goal from Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop. The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos are enjoying a bye as the No. 1 seeds in both conferences, but 12 of the 14 playoff teams will be in action.

Here's a look at the early odds for each Wild Card matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook and the early lean from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. If you want to stay up to date on the latest game forecast and projections for NFL playoff contests, head to SportsLine.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers

This is somewhat of a full circle moment for the Rams, who were 9-2 entering their Week 13 game against the Panthers and poised to be the top seed in the conference. Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions, which was his first multi-interception game of the season up to that point, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Bryce Young connected with Tetairoa McMillan on a 43-yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Rams never responded in a 31-28 Panthers win. Carolina was fortunate to make the postseason after losing to the Buccaneers in Week 18, getting in because the Falcons topped the Saints to create a three-way tie for the division. The Rams are huge 10.5-point favorites in this game and the total is 46.5. Los Angeles covers in 54% of SportsLine simulations and the Over hits in 52% of simulations. Also, the Rams will likely be getting Davante Adams back for this matchup after he sat the last three games due to a hamstring injury.

Green Bay didn't have anything to play for in Week 18 and this rivalry matchup almost didn't happen, as the Bears lost to the Lions in the regular season finale. However, the Eagles lost to the Commanders to give Chicago the No. 2 seed and set up the rubber game between these NFC North squads. The Packers won the first meeting thanks to a late interception from Keisean Nixon in the end zone, while the Bears got their revenge thanks to a fumbled onside kick from Romeo Doubs to set up a game-tying field goal before Caleb Williams uncorked a 55-yard game-winning score to D.J. Moore in overtime. This is expected to be one of the closest games of the Wild Card round, with the Bears installed as slight 1.5-point favorites and the total coming in at 46.5. Injury reports are sure to impact these numbers. As of Monday, the Bears cover the spread in 57% of simulations for an "A" grade and the Over hits in 50% of simulations.

Ben Johnson isn't the only first-year head coach hosting a playoff game. Liam Coen steered the Jaguars to an AFC South division title in his first season at the helm, and former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence blossomed late in the year to lead this surge. The Jaguars have won eight games in a row entering this game, while the Bills saw their run of AFC East titles end this year at the hands of the Patriots. Lawrence will battle 2024 league MVP Josh Allen in what should be one of the more explosive matchups of the round. The Bills are slight 1.5-point favorites for this game and the total is highest of the round at the moment at 51.5. The SportsLine model likes the Jaguars to cover in 53% of simulations but leans to the Under here, which hits in 53% of simulations as well.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

These two sides met in the NFC Championship Game in 2022, when an injury to Brock Purdy took the 49ers out of the contest and led to a rule change where teams must keep an emergency third quarterback. The 49ers have dealt with plenty of major injuries this season but could potentially be getting Fred Warner and Trent Williams back for this contest. San Francisco had a chance to get the bye but lost to Seattle in Week 18. The Eagles rested most of their key players in Week 18 and will try to begin their Super Bowl defense with a dominant performance at home. The offense has been inconsistent but still features plenty of explosiveness with Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith while the defense ranked fifth in scoring during the regular season. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites and the total is 45.5. Philadelphia covers in 52% of SportsLine simulations and the Over hits in 49% of simulations.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots

The postseason has not been kind to the Chargers, and this particular opponent ruined what appeared to be the franchise's best chance at making a Super Bowl back in 2006-07. Jim Harbaugh has not won a postseason game in his brief tenure with L.A., though he has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Justin Herbert has lost both his playoff starts, famously blowing a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars in 2022 and throwing four interceptions in a 32-12 loss to the Texans last year. The Patriots enter as the No. 2 seed behind MVP candidate Drake Maye, who led the franchise to its first division title since 2019. New England is a 3.5-point favorite in this game and the total is set at 46.5. The Patriots cover at home in 53% of simulations and the Over hits in 49% of simulations.

Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

After a thrilling win on Sunday Night Football in Week 18, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers will hope to extend their season another week when they face a red-hot Texans team on a nine-game winning streak. Houston's defense has been the dominant force during this run, but C.J. Stroud has started to get things going as well for an offense that struggled to start the season. The Steelers will get DK Metcalf back from a two-game suspension, so that should boost an offense that has struggled at times to move the ball through the air. The Texans are 3.5-point favorites and the total is 39.5, which is the lowest on the board for the Wild Card round. Pittsburgh covers this spread in 52% of simulations but the model likes the Over on 39.5, which hits in 53% of simulations.