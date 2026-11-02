There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL for the 2026 season after the Detroit Lions took down the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. Minnesota now welcomes a red-hot Buffalo Bills squad to Minneapolis in Week 9 and it'll be a matchup of strength vs. strength. The Bills have the league's top scoring offense at 33.3 points per game while the Vikings are only allowing 13.3 points per game as the league's best scoring defense. Which side will prevail, and how does the SportsLine Projection Model suggest betting the spread in this game and other Week 9 games? Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 9 games and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Here's a look at its suggestions for Week 9, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

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NFL Week 9 best ATS bets

Broncos -3 vs. Panthers (-102)

Texans -4.5 vs. Chargers (-115)

Vikings +2.5 vs. Bills (-102)

Broncos -3 vs. Panthers

Denver is finally looking like a Super Bowl contender, winning four in a row and taking down the Kansas City Chiefs with a late stand on defense. The Broncos still need to clean some things up offensively, but this defense is ready to roll. The Panthers appeared to have figured things out offensively, but they've been disastrous on that side of the ball over the last two games. Bryce Young is unlikely to figure things out against this Denver defense. The Broncos cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

Texans -4.5 vs. Chargers

It's a lost season for the Chargers, and while there's plenty of blame to go around, Justin Herbert has been underwhelming relative to his previous campaigns. He's clearly not seeing the offense right, and both of his interceptions in Week 8 were telegraphed throws, despite the defenders being in a clear spot to make a play on the ball. This does not bode well for Herbert and Co. against a Texans team that is starting to get right and comes into Week 9 off a bye. The Texans cover the spread in 62% of simulations.

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Vikings +2.5 vs. Bills

Minnesota is a dangerous home underdog, especially with its defense playing aggressively. Josh Allen has been excellent, with six touchdowns over his last four games, but he has also thrown three interceptions. Allen could make more mistakes against the Vikings, who have gotten healthy on offense and should be able to move the ball on Buffalo. The Bills are yielding 352.1 yards and 25.9 points per game defensively. Minnesota covers a consensus 3-point spread in 55% of simulations.