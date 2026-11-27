We had a lot of great football to be thankful for on Thursday, with three games coming down to last-second scores to determine the winners -- and possible playoff positioning -- in what amounted to arguably the greatest slate of Thanksgiving NFL football we've ever seen. Let's hope the leftovers on Friday, Sunday and Monday stay fresh and live up to the hype of the main course. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

It's not exactly a beautiful slate of games. But that sort of comes with the territory when a lot of the good/fun teams in the league play on the actual holiday. We already went 3-for-3 on our Turkey Day best bets, so let's keep the winners coming! Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Best bets for NFL Week 12

Colts +6.5

The Giants are definitely the better overall team in this matchup. They just upended a good Jaguars team and might have a stranglehold on the NFC East. John Harbaugh has been a huge upgrade for them this season. The Colts dumped half their stars at the trade deadline and are starting Anthony Richardson. I "get" why the Giants are huge favorites, but this feels like a massive overreaction after the win against Jacksonville. Richardson could be terrible -- he could also have some running plays up his sleeve. And the bottom line is J.J. McCarthy can't be laying nearly a full touchdown on the road. Pinch your nose and take the points.

Vikings -7

A Kirk Cousins Revenge Game?? Yes please! Cousins gets to go against his old team, the same team that cast him aside for the quarterback it'll be starting against him this week in Michael Penix Jr. Penix also just happens to be a bottom-shelf quarterback against the blitz this year, and anyone's who paying any attention to anything knows that the Vikings are going to blitz their faces off every single game on defense. That doesn't bode well for Penix and the Falcons, particularly if the Vikings can get a lead with their passing attack and force more dropback passes.

Dolphins +5.5

This is simply too many points for the Jets to be laying against a team they already lost to earlier this season. The Dolphins are starting Kyle McCord and shouldn't be able to do a ton on offense, but they're at home against a division rival and probably have the best unit on the field with their defense. That defense has been way better than expected this season under Jeff Hafley, and the Jets have been inconsistent at best on offense this year. Bet on NFL Week 12 at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 12 NFL player props

Quinshon Judkins Over 58.5 rushing yards (-111)

We're expecting a sloppy, defensive game for this Sunday night showcase between two franchises who are not used to being in primetime. Maybe I'm in the minority, but this feels like a Judkins explosion spot against a Raiders team that has been a sieve against opposing backs the last few weeks. Judkins hasn't posted a monster game yet this season, but I tend to think he's been running better lately and is due to bust something big as he works his way back from injury. If the Browns control this matchup, he should grind his way to 70 or more yards.

Chris Olave Over 68.5 receiving yards (-105)

This number might be too low for Olave against a high-octane Bengals offense, with the Saints likely forced to throw a bunch. Olave is probably close to a lock for double-digit targets in this one, and if the Saints are trailing, expect him to get a lot of looks down the field. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets when you wager on Week 12 games:

Anytime touchdown scorer props for Week 12

Brian Thomas, Jr. (+245)

The Jaguars are going to be without Parker Washington in this game and now that they have decided not to trade Brian Thomas, Jr., it's a good time to get him involved so they have an additional weapon who feels in the fold for the playoffs. Without Washington, BTJ should see plenty of snaps. And with the Jaguars sitting as big favorites in a game with a high total, it's reasonable to expect him to get peppered in the red zone by Trevor Lawrence multiple times over the course of this matchup.

Jayden Daniels (+280)

Game script could be a huge factor here in terms of how much action Daniels actually gets on the ground. I think the game could easily go Over the low total here and we could see a signature game from Daniels against a bad team as Washington continues to fight for a playoff spot. That should mean using his legs some, which should end up resulting in some explosive plays for the dynamic quarterback.

Deebo Samuel (+340)

This is going to be a banger of a game on Sunday afternoon and one of the highlights of the week, and the stakes involved means we're going to see a kitchen-sink effort from both teams. That's a perfect time to use Samuel, who can still do what he does best even if Brock Purdy is out or limited with an ankle injury.