There's no better day of football on the calendar than Thanksgiving Day. The family gathers round, there's piles of food everywhere and there's a full slate of football throughout the entire day to soak in. Even when the games don't matter -- and all of these matter on Thursday -- it's still a fun watch. The Lions have made sure of that for years now.

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We get a loaded slate this year too, with only the Cowboys-Eagles game not completely delivering in terms of importance for both teams. And even that game is a monster one for Dallas and its playoff hopes. Let's find best bets, anytime touchdown scorers and player props for every single game. May your winners come with an extra scoop of gravy! Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Best bets for Thanksgiving NFL Week 12

Bears money line vs. Lions (-119)

This is a monster game for these division rivals. Whoever loses this game could very well find themselves on the outside looking in at the playoff picture because the division is so loaded. I'm going to trust the Bears, who just added a superstar defensive player in Jeffery Simmons, to take down the Lions, who just lost a superstar defensive player in Aiden Hutchinson, in Detroit on Turkey Day in yet another Ben Johnson Revenge Game. This should be a fun shootout no matter what, and I fully expect both teams to send the ball flying down the field and bring a unique approach to their respective run games. I give the Bears a slight overall edge thanks to their defense.

Eagles +8.5 vs. Cowboys (-108)

This is a tricky one! The Cowboys will do more than the Steelers did on offense last week because they're an elite offense. But I'm not sure the Cowboys are going to necessarily slow down even Joe Milton, who can absolutely launch the ball and use his legs to pick up some first downs as well. The Cowboys' defense "slowed down" the Titans last week, but the Titans had zero interest in stopping the Cowboys on defense. The Eagles should do a much better job on defense, in addition to being able to move the ball enough to stay within this huge Thanksgiving spread.

Under 45.5 (-107)

It's looking like we're gonna have some nasty weather for this AFC powerhouse battle on Thanksgiving night in Buffalo. And given that, plus what both of these teams like to do on offense, I'm more than willing to back the Under here. The Bills love to run. The Chiefs love to run. Both defenses will gear up to stop the other team from moving the ball, sure, and we have two dynamic quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen who can generate points with a quickness. But given the seeding stakes here, as well as the preferred method of attack plus the weather that should be in play, I think the Under is a really good look. Bet on NFL Week 12 games at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Thanksgiving Week 12 NFL player props

Luther Burden Over 61.5 receiving yards (-113)

The bottom line is this number's just way too low. Burden is a dynamic playmaker and is explosive with short-yardage stuff as well as down the field. He can destroy this line by halftime, by the end of the first quarter and even on a single play with his speed. The Bears and Lions will be trying to run a lot here, but also won't be afraid to air it out and whip it down the field to the various weapons. Burden is going to have a big game.

Emmett Johnson Over 30.5 receiving yards (-113)

We're getting no Kenneth Walker III for this game, which is going to open up Johnson to supreme usage numbers with the Chiefs' offense again. Johnson is dynamic in the run game, but he really excels as a pass catcher for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game. I expect the Chiefs to use him on wheel routes and quick hitters to alleviate any pressure Buffalo is able to get. If the weather is bad, we love this number even more. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets when you wager on Week 12 games:

Anytime touchdown scorer props for Thanksgiving Week 12

Jameson Williams (+190)

I love Jamo in big games, I love Jamo at home and I love Jamo at Thanksgiving, too. He's such a dynamic playmaker, but it took until last year against the Packers for him to finally explode at home on Turkey Day, when he went off for 144 yards and a score against Green Bay. This is a similar matchup in that we should see huge points from both teams, and I think Williams finds the end zone.

Joe Milton (+280)

Milton's extremely capable of using his legs to rip off some runs, and he's a bigger player who can push the pile and score in the red zone. I'm not expecting a bunch of Tush Push action or anything like that, but I can easily foresee Milton taking off inside the red zone and punching one in with his legs against a Cowboys defense that is hardly stout.

DJ Moore (+250)

We do think there are going to be tons of runs from both these teams, but the prices for the running backs to score is pretty prohibitive. Moore's had several good looks down the field this year and has become a regular in the end zone for Allen, scoring in each of his last two games and in three of his last four. He can exploit this Chiefs secondary for a touchdown.