There usually isn't such a thing as a bad week of NFL football, but this is pretty close to one with way too many massive favorites on the Week 11 slate. Favorites have been killing lately and the books decided to make everyone pay a tax on them by cranking up a lot of lines into the double-digit range for this week. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

We have four games with double-digit spreads, not including the Texans' Thursday night romp over the Colts. I would be careful backing every single double-digit favorite even if the lines look favorable. Backdoor potential lurks everywhere in the NFL and if a double-digit favorite gets down a score or two early, it can be tough to cover. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Best bets for NFL Week 11

Chargers -3 vs. Jets

It's fitting in the week that GTA 6 came out, we've got a peak "oh [bleep] here we go again" bet on deck with the one-win Chargers laying points. I do think they've found something on offense, mostly with second-year back Omarian Hampton figuring out this Mike McDaniel offense and looking like the player we expected when the Chargers used a first-round pick on him. The Jets can move the ball but will either be without Geno Smith or with an injured Geno Smith. I'm not sure that bodes well for them to have a gimpy Smith and Cade Klubnik throw the ball 40+ times. Don't let the Chargers get hot!

Eagles +4.5 vs. Steelers

This number has come down to 3.5 in most of the market so we're going to take advantage of the generous extra point FanDuel Sportsbook is adding for us on this matchup of Primanti's vs. Geno's. The Eagles aren't very good at all right now, particularly on offense, but the total here is so stinking low (38.5, juiced to the Under) I want to be getting a big chunk of points and hoping this turns into a defensive rock fight where someone wins on the last second with a field goal.

Bears -6.5 vs. Saints 1st Half

This is a matchup of two teams with stark ATS records in the first half of games this year. The Saints are 1-8 on the first half line this season and generally plod into the game before getting down and turning Tyler Shough loose. The Bears, conversely, are 7-2 ATS in the first half on the season. They script out so well early and love to attack so they can lean into their dangerous run game in the second half. Chicago should jump all over New Orleans in what looks like it might be a pretty tough environment for a team that plays its home games in a dome. I would guess this closes -7.5 across the board so I love getting down ahead of a key number move. Bet on NFL Week 11 at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 11 NFL player props

Dak Prescott Over 277.5 passing yards (-112)

The Titans have opened up their offense and gotten into shootouts as a result. Over the last three weeks, Tennessee has given up 352 passing yards to Trevor Lawrence, 462 passing yards to Joe Burrow and 308 passing yards to Deshaun Watson. Daniel Jones and C.J. Stroud sniffed this number in the two weeks prior. The Cowboys can't stop anyone, we have a massive total and we should get a Sunday shootout between Dak Prescott and Cam Ward, leading to a third-straight 300-yard game for Prescott.

Josh Downs Over 3.5 receptions (+105)

This is a glorious number for Downs, who is starting his second game with the Chiefs. Kansas City has Super Bowl aspirations, which is why it's unlikely Kenneth Walker actually suits up for this one. But with Downs newly in the fold, I could see Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid cooking up extra reps and targets for the trade-deadline acquisition. They want him as comfortable as possible in the offense. This line feels one reception too low for his potential usage in a game where Mahomes may also try and flex some MVP muscles. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets when you wager on Week 11 games:

Anytime touchdown scorer props for Week 11

Bucky Irving (+115)

It looks like Baker Mayfield will play in this game according to practice reports. The spread has followed suit, getting off a full touchdown and moving into the Lions -6 range. If Mayfield is a full go, this is a good price on Irving. The Bucs will try and lean on him heavily in the run game to keep Mayfield from taking too many shots. Irving's had a resurgent season and it could continue against a Lions team that is regrouping off the loss of Aidan Hutchinson.

Tony Pollard (-120)

This is a perfect spot for a Revenge Game for the former Cowboys player who was let go in order for the Cowboys to bring in Javonte Williams. And I'm kind of surprised this number is so cheap relative to what Tony Pollard's done for Tennessee this season. Dallas can't stop anyone and Pollard is the Titans go-to guy in the red zone and at the goal line. He's definitely one of the guys I'd put in a two-touchdown scorer round robin parlay (along with D'Andre Swift and James Cook).

Ray Davis (+650)

I like the idea of targeting some of these running backs to score TWO touchdowns in these high-spread games as mentioned above. But if Cook doesn't score twice -- and even if he does -- the Bills should theoretically be leaning on their backup running back for part of this game given the spread and the lack of Malik Willis for the Dolphins. It's a long shot so only put a half unit on it, but Davis should absolutely see some reps in this one.