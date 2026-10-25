The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers both covered the spread as part of our best picks for NFL Week 6 last weekend. Now we've got three more games for Week 7 that we're looking at for our best spread betting picks you can make at the top sports betting apps. We're using odds from DraftKings and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model to make our selections. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 7 games and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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NFL Week 7 best ATS bets

Vikings -6.5 vs. Colts

Minnesota is undefeated through five weeks and gets to face a Colts squad coming off a loss to the Titans. That was Tennessee's first win of the 2026 season, and it resulted in Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard being fired. The Colts are in disarray, and even Jonathan Taylor won't be enough against what is the league's best scoring defense. The Vikings cover this line in 57% of SportsLine simulations.

Jets -4.5 vs. Dolphins

The Jets looked competitive against the Patriots and New York might be getting Breece Hall back for this game to further bolster its offense. This pick is more about the Dolphins, who have not won yet in 2026 and are unlikely to magically discover something on offense after the bye week. New York covers the spread in 63% of simulations.

Chiefs +3 vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks are the SportsLine model's recommendation as they cover a 3-point consensus spread in 51% of simulations, but I'm rolling with Kansas City. The Chiefs are a machine thanks to reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who has 665 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in five games. He gets to go up against his former team in primetime to show them what they let go, adding another layer to this already high-stakes showdown. Throw in Kansas City's staunch defense against a struggling Seahawks offense and there's reason to believe the Chiefs will stay undefeated. I'd recommend adding a half-point to potentially protect from a late field goal going Seattle's way to avoid a push.