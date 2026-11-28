Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season began on Wednesday, and the action rolled along into Thanksgiving and Friday. In total, we've had five games already, and we've got 10 more set for Sunday before things wrap up with Monday Night Football. With games spread out across so many days, it can be harder to spotlight which contests are the best to target when it comes to NFL spread bets. We'll use the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, to lock in those picks. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+ on NFL Week 12 games:

The model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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NFL Week 12 best ATS bets

Texans -6.5 vs. Ravens

Baltimore's offense exploded in Week 11 against the Panthers, but the Texans present a much different challenge. Houston appeared to find its footing against the hapless Colts on Thursday night, and the defense getting some additional rest will only bolster its abilities. C.J. Stroud is playing like a franchise quarterback of late and should be able to make quick work of a Baltimore defense that allows 26.7 points per game. The Texans cover the spread in 55% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Week 12 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to claim your offer:

Seahawks -1.5 vs. 49ers

This is a colossal NFC West clash with widespread implications, but things took a turn for the worse for the home side on Friday with the news that 49ers QB Brock Purdy is out with an ankle injury after not practicing all week. San Francisco is 9-1 and can really take control of both the NFC West and the race for the No. 1 seed, but the Niners will lean on Mac Jones against the defending Super Bowl champions, who are 6-4 and are getting healthier after the bye week with Sam Darnold back after missing two straight games. The road team covers the spread as a slim favorite in 52% of simulations.