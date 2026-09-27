The Week 3 NFL schedule features multiple contests that could be affected by travel, including a pair of West Coast teams having 1 p.m. ET kickoffs on the East Coast. The Chargers will visit the Bills, with Buffalo 7-point favorites per the Week 3 NFL odds, while the Seahawks will visit the Commanders, where Seattle is a 7.5-point favorite. Washington will be without Jayden Daniels (elbow) for an extended period, with Marcus Mariota drawing the start, while Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold does not carry an injury designation. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

No pair of teams, however, will have to travel quite like Dallas and especially Baltimore. Cowboys vs. Ravens will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in the first ever NFL Rio Game. The Cowboys are the designated home team, but you'll have to back them as 3.5-point underdogs with your Week 3 NFL bets. All of the updated Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top Week 3 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Lions (-6.5, 48.5) cover versus the Jets in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Detroit has a rest advantage in coming off a Thursday loss, but Dan Campbell has shown the ability to get the most out of his players after a defeat. Detroit is 12-3 ATS following a loss since 2023, with that 80% cover rate the best in the NFL. The model has Detroit prevailing versus the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 3 NFL predictions: the 49ers (-8.5, 47.5) cover versus the Cardinals at home. San Fran is forecasted to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations as it's looked like, arguably, the best team in the league through two weeks. The Niners are the only team ranking in the top 5 in both scoring offense and scoring defense, also ranking in the top five in red zone performance at both ends of the field. Arizona is coming off a 24-point home loss to a backup QB in Seattle, and the Cards are in the bottom 10 on both rushing and passing offense. San Francisco wins by double digits per the model, with the Over hitting almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule and just revealed five A-rated spread picks, potentially giving you a huge payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 3 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which five A-rated picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Week 3 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

Get Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine