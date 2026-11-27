Football fans who want to get into NFL betting, specifically parlay betting, have plenty of options for NFL Week 12. SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has highlighted some of his best bets when putting together two parlays, one for favorites and one for underdogs, including a rare Black Friday battle between Denver and Pittsburgh following a highly-publicized quarterback swap as well as a key NFC West clash between Seattle and San Francisco. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 12. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets for NFL Week 12:

NFL Week 12 favorites parlay

Broncos money line vs. Steelers

The Black Friday game has Steeler Land feeling blue. The bizarre demotion and release of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was hardly Hall-of-Faming it, makes the switch to Mason Rudolph a minimal drop off. But the whirlwind of developments figures to throw the Pittsburgh locker room for a loop. Rudolph might be a veteran, but he has thrown four passes all season. Denver ranks fifth for passing yards yielded and sacks achieved, while the offense has sparked a team average of 30.5 points per game over a four-game window. Denver has won six in a row, and a seventh looms, perhaps by a healthy margin.

Texans money line vs. Ravens

On to Sunday and the Ravens, who could use a life raft. They have stumbled in six straight and have turned un-Raven-like without Lamar Jackson as Jacoby Brissett has unfurled 86 passes the past two weeks with running back Derrick Henry still on duty. Houston has dusted itself off after a horrid start, winning four of the last six with quarterback C.J. Stroud in a groove and the defense restoring the lost luster on its reputation. The Texans should be refreshed coming off a Thursday nighter and a stress-free mauling of the Colts.

Giants money line vs. Colts

The Giants (6-3-1) continue their magical mystery tour through a schedule devoid of daunting opponents, though that changes next week. Indy has dealt away its quarterback, a standout guard and top two receivers while ending the season of a third wideout. The Colts kept running back Jonathan Taylor, whose per-game rush average has plummeted to 43.3 yards over the four most recent games. Team owner and sideline notes-taker Carlie Irsay-Gordon surely has few positives in her notebook. New York linebacker Abdul Carter is coming off a career game, which spells trouble for new/old quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Follow Tierney's picks for NFL Week 12 using the FanDuel promo code for up to $250 in bonus bets:

NFL Week 12 underdogs parlay

Seahawks money line vs. 49ers

Resist the urge to shrug off the possible absence of quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) for the 49ers, renowned for plugging in players without skipping a beat. Purdy is running neck-and-neck with Joe Burrow for league MVP, so handing off the job to Mac Jones, who has pitched one pass all year, would be welcomed by Seattle. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is due back following the team's bye week, and the rest factor tilts in the visitors' favor. Seattle steps out of a needed bye in contrast to the 49ers, who are back from a gig last Sunday at Mexico City at steep elevation.

Raiders money line vs. Browns

Though rookie mistakes have been evident, Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza has dropped hints of future stardom in his two starts, especially given that he endured the mighty defenses of Seattle and Denver. Cleveland's middle-of-the-pack defense should lessen Mendoza's burden. The Browns have been living on the edge, winning six games by margins of four points or fewer. Amazingly, they have been tied or behind in every outing this season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson habitually slogs through games before pulling off a late score for a qin. Such good fortune cannot last forever.

Panthers money line vs. Buccaneers

With a shrunken weekend schedule of a dozen games, rounding up three plausible underdogs is challenging. We've always considered Carolina underplayed, and the Week 12 closeout on Monday night might fit the bill. Tampa Bay did piledrive the Panthers a month ago, but quarterback Baker Mayfield has yet to shake-and-bake this season as he's done before. The guests' offense ranks 11th in the league, 13 slots ahead of the Bucs. Bottom line (literally, in this case): The underdog sports a record two games better than the favorite.

Make NFL bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+: