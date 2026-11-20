Football fans looking to get into NFL betting, specifically parlay betting, have plenty of options for Week 11. SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has highlighted some of his best bets when putting together two parlays, one for favorites and one for underdogs, including a a battle of division leaders and a massive Sunday Night Football matchup between two NFC powerhouses. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 11. Make NFL bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

NFL Week 11 favorites parlay

Cowboys money line vs. Titans

With four double-digit favorites and the shortest schedule of the season, we could play it safe and select three near-locks. But what fun is that (besides cashing a ticket)? We usually can't go wrong with whoever the Titans are facing. Since 2024, they are 7-36. Their defense has been dreadful, having allowed 83 points (including an overtime loss) their last two games. The Cowboys' final score might resemble what their neighbor Mavericks ring up in a typical halftime. Between trading off regulars and nursing injuries to others, Tennessee is reduced to a shell. Dallas changing defensive play callers can only help.

Jaguars money line vs. Giants

The Jags have ruled the NFL with an iron fist for three weeks, drilling opponents by an average of 38-13. They didn't feel the need to rush new trace acquisitions defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates into action last Sunday. With the extra practice/bookwork time, the pair are raring to go. Trevor Lawrence has barged into league MVP conversations. Credit to the Giants for their 5-3-1 start, but let's be real -- the teams they have beaten are a combined 13-34, and two of their losses were to sub-.500 squads.

Bengals money line vs. Commanders

We extend the suspense to Monday night by backing a team quarterbacked by a player at whom Lawrence and other contenders are looking up. The award favorite, Joe Burrow, is scalding, with 20 touchdown throws and a connection rate of 77.6 percent over a five-game span. The Commanders, 20th in points permitted in large part owing to a leaky pass defense, seem ill-equipped to pour cold water on Burrow. The once-beleaguered Bengals defense boasts a No. 10 ranking for points yielded, more than a field goal lower per game than Washington.

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NFL Week 11 underdogs parlay

Buccaneers money line vs. Lions

If you're looking for mega-underdogs here, sorry -- look elsewhere. We do open with a sizable one, prompted by the improving prospects of banged-up Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) answering the bell. Tampa Bay comes off a bye, Detroit off a working trip to Germany. One Lion did too much celebrating; pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was lost for the year after injuring a knee while toasting a tackle. He joins ace linebacker Jack Campbell and fellow defenders on IR, setting back an upgraded defense. The lauded Lions offense has ebbed, so Mayfield need not deliver a ton of points for a win.

Jets money line vs. Chargers

It's slim pickings for underdogs, which explains why the Jets join the list. Much like the recovering Mayfield, quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) has trended toward starting. Why side with a team with no touchdowns in nine quarters? This is more about the opponent. The Chargers finally seized a win last Sunday, but a team with a single victory should not carry a money line of around -170. New York's middling stat rankings -- 16th on offense, 20th on defense -- belie its 2-8 record. Besides, the Jets banged through eight field goals during the touchdown drought!

Vikings money line vs. 49ers

The 49ers handled quarterback Kirk Cousins when he wore another uniform just two weeks ago. Now Captain Kirk helms an offense superior to the Raiders'. Its lone glaring weakness has been spackled. Minnesota's defense is second to none for points given up (14 per game). San Francisco has overcome injury woes with one of the league's softest schedules, with just one-third of its adversaries to date above break-even. The Sunday nighter unfolds in Mexico City, and matchups across the border historically are less predictable than stateside ones.

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