If you want to give NFL betting a try in Week 8, you have plenty of choices. The Bills and Ravens clash in a highly-anticipated AFC showdown, while the Lions will try to hand the NFC North rival Vikings their first loss. The NFL Week 8 action wraps up with the Bears visiting the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. All three of these matchups are included in SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney's parlay betting picks for Week 8 -- one consisting solely of underdogs and the other solely of favorites.

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Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 8. Make NFL bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

NFL Week 8 favorites parlay

Jaguars money line vs. Colts

We feel guilty about opening with a no-brainer big favorite -- and will atone with two narrow favorites to complete the parlay. Indy has raised a white flag. It traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson, multiple Pro Bowl honorees, this week. Many ex-teammates are wondering if they are next. They might also wonder why quarterback Daniel Jones remains the starter after four touchdown passes and seven interceptions in seven outings. The Jaguars will relish suiting up back home after a two-game stay in London and a bye. They are thinking playoffs while the Colts are thinking about the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Bills money line vs. Ravens

"Buffalo" and "bye" go together like the city's famous chicken wings and barbecue sauce. The Bills have swept the last 11 games following a week off. What's more, Josh Allen has won four of six against counterpart Lamar Jackson. His bum ankle might mean the Ravens cannot capitalize against Buff's porous defense. The host's bling offense (32.8 points per game) can outscore anyone. Jackson must generate scoring for Baltimore to keep pace, and he has often been un-Lamar-like coming off an injury break.

Lions money line vs. Vikings

Yes, we are boldly picking against the last unbeaten standing. Minnesota has done it with smoke, mirrors and a blitzing defense. Ten touchdowns scored in six games — really? The offense cannot keep relying on their tackling brothers to compensate for lack of production. The Vikings blitz considerably more than any other team, which has proved successful. However, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff copes well with extra pass rushers bearing down on him. He has completed seven of every 10 throws in the scenario.

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NFL Week 8 underdogs parlay

Falcons money line vs. Buccaneers

It's an intriguing matchup with two run-minded teams and two run-preventing defenses. Let's turn to the quarterbacks, both back in the saddle after injury rehab. Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr. comes off consecutive games with three touchdown throws and no picks. Baker Mayfield was flat-out bad until his return last week and mostly handed off in a win at Carolina. His 11 passes thrown suggest that the recouping hand covered by a glove remains bothersome. Tampa Bay has neglected to cover in four home games this season.

Raiders money line vs. Jets

With the yawning gap in offenses, we're not sure this game has the proper favorite. The Raiders rank eighth in scoring at 26.1 points per game, the Jets 27th at 19.6. Las Vegas opened the season with a couple of road wins, indicating they travel well. The four defeats in a row were dished out by perennial playoff teams. The Raiders are healthier physically -- and, most likely, mentally. They are not dealing with how to rebound from falling to the league's worst squad (Miami). Head coach Aaron Glenn could be a dead man walking, professionally speaking.

Bears money line vs. Seahawks

Letdowns generally are not a thing in the league, yet Seattle put so much emphasis and energy into knocking off the Chiefs that it might suffer a dip here. Chicago's offense under quarterback Caleb Williams has been jaw-dropping at times while the defense has done its part, ranking eighth in yards allowed. In a rare matchup of teams that pulled off helpful trades in the same week, the Bears slightly won out with intense pass rusher Jeffrey Simmons (from Tennessee) over All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (from Indy). It's unclear how much either will play, but Simmons would make life mighty hard for quarterback Sam Darnold.

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