There's no shortage of NFL betting options available for Week 9. There are a handful of high-profile matchups in store across Sunday and Monday, including the Patriots hosting the Packers and the Bills visiting the Vikings on Monday Night Football. Both these matchups are part of SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney's parlay betting picks for Week 0 -- one consisting solely of underdogs and the other solely of favorites.

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Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 9. Make NFL bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

NFL Week 9 favorites parlay

Cowboys money line vs. Colts

We are decidedly anti-Colts for another week with the trade deadline arriving Tuesday. Indy swears it will keep riding running back Jonathan Taylor, but can we believe it? If the team is shopping him, why risk an injury? Now Taylor might plead for playing time against the league's lowest-ranked rush defense. As for the Colts' defense, it's ranked 30th for points permitted, so quarterback Dak Prescott and Co, should find the end zone enough to counter whatever Taylor achieves. The Colts already dealt away two standouts, and the concern permeating the locker room was apparent at last weekend's 35-point loss to Jacksonville.

Lions money line vs. Dolphins

"Detroit" and "defense" have rarely been intertwined in recent seasons. However, the Lions spun out of their bye week with wins over Green Bay and Minnesota on the strength of 32 combined points allowed. Their lowest yardage yields all season have occurred in the last three outings. Miami is vastly improved over the past pair of games but still has miles to go. As a member of the NFC North, football's finest division with nothing but teams at least two games north of .500, the Lions cannot chance taking anyone lightly.

Rams money line vs. Commanders

The preseason Super Bowl favorite from La-La Land opened in low-low land, dropping four of its first six. The Rams appear to be getting right, with recent victories by 14 and 15 points. Now, edge rusher Myles Garrett is practicing, which sets up a tantalizing pairing with fellow future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, though Garrett is probably still a week or two away from returning. Donald and Co. will turn up the heat on quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has yet to throw a pick this year. The Commanders are thin on the D-line with Javon Kinlaw becoming the third starter scratched for the remainder of 2026.

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NFL Week 9 underdogs parlay

Packers money line vs. Patriots

Let's start with an admission: It was challenging to round up three attractive underdogs. Yet that is our task, so we begin in Foxboro. You want trends? We've got trends. The Packers have covered five in a row, the Patriots in none of their last three. Given Green Bay's ground game is stuck in quicksand, it might not dig its way out against a defense ranked sixth against the rush. However, Jordan Love tops the league in passing yards and has averaged two touchdown tosses per game. If he can maintain the pace, the Packers should be safe. Their defense has doled out 20 or fewer points in each of the five latest tests.

Panthers money line vs. Broncos

What does Denver's offense have in common with those of woeful Philadelphia and woeful-er Tennessee? The three can be found at the rear end of the NFL team rankings. Denver's place, at No. 30, might trigger a double-take in light of its 6-2 record. The Broncos have relied substantially on their defense. Carolina blows hot and cold on offense while quarterback Bryce Young has shown hints of attaining stardom. While the Panthers' injury list is worrisomely long, extra days for R&R after a Thursday night matchup could mitigate the problem.

Vikings money line vs. Bills

The blitzkrieg will be in full force Monday night. Minnesota coordinator Brian Flores, mastermind of the blitzing-est team in the land, will unleash the dogs against Josh Allen, who is surprisingly human against extra rushers. His passer rating is 20th best among starters in such situations. Injured Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray gives way to capable backup Carson Wentz, who is 2-0 as a starter this year (though three field goals was all he delivered in one game). The Vikings are kings of the hill for points allowed (13.3 average), so Wentz need not ring the bell a lot to pull off a mini-upset.

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