Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season begins on Wednesday, Nov. 25 with a Thanksgiving Eve game featuring the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Action continues on Thanksgiving Day with a tripleheader, followed by a Friday game involving the Broncos and Steelers before the usual Sunday slate and Monday Night Football. With games spread out across so many days, it can be harder to spotlight which contests are the best to target when it comes to NFL spread bets. We'll use the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, to lock in those picks. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+ on NFL Week 12 games:

The model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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NFL Week 12 best ATS bets

Lions +2.5 vs. Bears

Detroit and Chicago come into this Thanksgiving matinee playing great football. The Lions have won six in a row, and the Bears have ripped off five straight wins. The winner of this game will have sole possession of first place in the NFC North. Detroit's offense is averaging 28.8 points per game and Chicago's unit is starting to get back on track at 26.2 points per game. The Bears have scored 28.6 points per contest since Caleb Williams returned from injury. In a game that should be high-scoring and close, the SportsLine Model backs the home underdogs. The Lions cover the spread in 66% of simulations.

Texans -6.5 vs. Ravens

Baltimore's offense exploded in Week 11 against the Panthers, but the Texans present a much different challenge. Houston appeared to find its footing against the hapless Colts on Thursday night, and the defense getting some additional rest will only bolster its abilities. C.J. Stroud is playing like a franchise quarterback of late and should be able to make quick work of a Baltimore defense that allows 26.7 points per game. The Texans cover the spread in 58% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Week 12 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to claim your offer:

Seahawks +3 vs. 49ers

This is a colossal NFC West clash with widespread implications. The defending Super Bowl champions are fighting for a playoff berth, while the 49ers are looking like the best team in the NFL after wins over the Cowboys and Vikings. San Francisco won the first matchup between these teams in Seattle and Sam Darnold might not be ready to go for this game, but the SportsLine model is backing Mike Macdonald's crew. The Seahawks cover as road underdogs in 56% of simulations.