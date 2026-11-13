Football fans looking to get into NFL betting, specifically parlay betting, have plenty of options when looking at the Week 10 slate. SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has highlighted some of his best bets when putting together two parlays, one for favorites and one for underdogs, including a pair of rookie quarterbacks in tough spots and a future Hall of Famer delivering in primetime. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 10. Make NFL bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

NFL Week 10 favorites parlay

Rams money line vs. Cardinals

We could just package the trio of hefty faves and cash on the near-locks, but what fun would that be? Instead of Jaguars over Titans and Bills over Jets, let's zero in on the Rams, a virtual cinch even with WR Puka Nacua, who seemed to be Matthew Stafford's lone target, shelved with an injury. The all-world defensive tag team of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald against rookie QB Carson Beck? Cruel and unusual punishment. Minus Jeremiyah Love and Michael Wilson, 'Zona's best RB and WR, Beck's offense is left bare. Seriously, it might be even money that the Cardinals find the end zone.

Seahawks money line vs. Raiders

Here's another play-against involving a rookie quarterback. Fernando Mendoza is a cut above Beck, but he was dealt a bad hand for his inaugural start. Mendoza, who mopped up with eight passes in one blowout loss, would have picked another defense — in fact, any other defense — than Seattle's. It's the stingiest overall and against the pass. Drew Lock, on duty for the rehabbing Sam Darnold, has served as more of a game manager but is unbeaten as a 'Hawks starter. The Raiders' defense is the polar opposite — worst in the league overall against the run. Lock is likely not going to need to air it out to hand-deliver a win.

Chiefs money line vs. Falcons

This says it all about KC-Atlanta: the Chiefs acquired WR Josh Downs via trade, while the Falcons dealt S Jessie Bates II and C Ryan Neuzil. Though Patrick Mahomes is nursing a sore elbow, as long as he has RB Kenneth Walker III alongside him, the Chiefs are good to go. Downs provides Mahomes with an extra target. The Falcons have fallen in four of the last five, which persuaded management to ostensibly punt on the season. Home-field advantage has diminished this year, and Atlanta's 1-4 record is a prime example.

Follow Tierney's picks for NFL Week 10 using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NFL Week 10 underdogs parlay

Panthers money line vs. Saints

When evaluating a coin flip game, we tend to lean toward the team that has shown more upside. The Panthers' three wins came by a combined 48 points, the Saints' three by 15, with one occurring in overtime. Carolina is the NFL's most pass-happy team, while New Orleans yields the 29th most yards and 28th most catches per game. Injuries have been a Panthers bugaboo. A half-dozen players resumed practice this week, though their status remains iffy. The Saints stand 1-4 in their friendly confines.

Steelers money line vs. Bengals

Can Pittsburgh really sweep the season series with Cincinnati? The Bengals are back from a game in Madrid, while the Steelers lounged last weekend with a bye. There are five instances when a team that had been idle faced an opponent coming off an international gig, and the refreshed side won 'em all. Cincy's offense is aflame, with 30-plus points registered in four straight outings. The Steelers counter with the fourth-most unforgiving defense, allowing 18 points per game. Checkmate?

Chargers money line vs. Ravens

Call me crazy, but hear me out on the Chargers' pick. Even though torn asunder by injuries, this team is too talented to never win all year. If not here, then when? The Ravens slink into the matchup with three consecutive defeats by 20-plus points and miss QB Lamar Jackson dearly. Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett is cramming for a start. Their tepid pass rush might not capitalize on L.A.'s porous O-line, which could spare Justin Herbert from his usual rash of sacks. Herbert is coping with an ailing hand, but there is no tougher quarterback.