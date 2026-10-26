The NFL has always been an unpredictable league, and that remained the case in Week 7 of the 2026 season, when the Dolphins took down the Jets as underdogs for their first win of the campaign. Miami's victory was part of a clean sweep for the teams we picked against in last week's spread bets, but the only way to right the ship is to make three more selections for Week 8. Here's a look at our best spread bets for Week 8 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and data from the SportsLine Projection Model. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 8 games and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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NFL Week 8 best ATS bets

Bills -3.5 vs. Ravens

It appears Lamar Jackson will return to action for Baltimore in this game after getting back on the practice field in Week 7. He was ultimately ruled out, but now the Ravens are on a two-game losing streak in what looks to be a competitive AFC North. That's not going to matter much for the Bills, who enter Week 8 after a bye. Buffalo has won the last two games against Baltimore, including a wild Week 1 contest last season where the Bills used a 22-point fourth quarter to win 41-40. The SportsLine model has Buffalo covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

Broncos +1.5 vs. Chiefs

In Week 1, the Chiefs steamrolled the Broncos 31-10 behind Kenneth Walker III and an aggressive defense. Denver has recovered nicely since then, picking up five wins in its next six contests. Kansas City is trying to recover from one of the worst offensive performances ever in the Patrick Mahomes era against the Seahawks. The Chiefs failed to reach the red zone in a game for the first time under Mahomes, and Harrison Butker's missed kicks further compounded Kansas City's issues. Denver covers the spread in the rematch in 56% of simulations.

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Seahawks -3 vs. Bears

The SportsLine model recommended Seattle -3 in Week 7 against the Chiefs and I foolishly went against it. I'm not going to do that here, especially after seeing what Mike Macdonald's defense did to Mahomes and Co. The Bears do benefit from additional rest and can run the ball well, so this might be more competitive than the Week 7 game. Still, the Seahawks are at home and have confidence after shutting down Walker and Kansas City. The defending champions cover the spread in 64% of simulations.