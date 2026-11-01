There's a one-week reprieve of international games on the Week 8 NFL schedule as all of your NFL bets will be on domestic matchups. Among them are several contests we could potentially see again come the postseason like Ravens vs. Bills (-3) -- with Lamar Jackson returning -- Vikings vs. Lions (-3.5), Chiefs vs. Broncos (+1.5) and Bears vs. Seahawks (-3). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other games with large lines per the Week 8 NFL odds include Bengals vs. Titans (+12.5), Jaguars vs. Colts (+10) and Rams vs. Chargers (+6.5). The Chargers are on a nine-game losing streak and are the only winless team against the spread, while every team has at least two ATS defeats this season. All of the updated Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Steelers (-3.5, 39) cover at home versus the Browns. "At home" is the key phrase as Pittsburgh's riding one of the greatest active streaks in pro sports in the Steel City against Cleveland. The Steelers have won 22 straight home games versus the Browns, a run which dates back to 2004. This year, Pittsburgh is one of three teams 3-0 ATS at home, while the Browns are 2-2 ATS on the road. Cleveland's No. 28 scoring offense won't be able to keep up with a Steelers team that's put up 30-plus points in back-to-back home games as Pittsburgh covers well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 8 NFL predictions: the Rams (-6.5, 45.5) cover versus the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET in nearly 60% of sims. The league's last winless team, the Chargers have lost nine straight dating back to last year, with Justin Herbert having twice as many turnovers (12) as touchdowns (6) over this span. Jim Harbaugh's squad is also winless versus the line over these nine, while Sean McVay and co. are 6-2 against the spread in non-conference games since 2025. That's the second-best spread record in the NFL, as the Rams get a touchdown-plus victory, with the Over hitting 55% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 8 NFL schedule and just revealed six teams projected to win by double digits, potentially giving you a huge payday on alternate lines. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 8 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which six teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $5,000, and find out.

Week 8 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

Get Week 8 NFL picks at SportsLine