It's NFL Sunday again, and Week 6 has numerous big games on tap. The top games include Bears vs. Falcons, Panthers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Chiefs and Bills vs. Raiders, with Cowboys vs. Packers closing things out on Sunday Night Football. But which picks should you be looking at if you want to try your hand at Week 6 NFL parlay betting? We have a three-leg parlay for NFL Week 6 that would pay out at more than 6-1, for bettors to consider. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We've built this best NFL Week 6 parlay with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet the NFL at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NFL Week 6 parlay

New York Giants +1.5 vs. New Orleans Saints

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Over 42.5

Green Bay Packers money line vs. Dallas Cowboys (-120)

Giants vs. Saints: Giants +1.5

Are the Giants a good team without Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns? Not exactly, no, and players like Abdul Carter, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor popping up on the injury report doesn't help their case. But the Saints have won just one game, making their arrival in the Meadowlands as road favorites rather puzzling. New Orleans has fielded the third-worst rushing defense in the league this season, which bodes well for a team that may be better served feeding Cam Skattebo rather than letting Jameis Winston spray the ball into harm's way. New York covers in 61% of the model's simulations. Get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code:

Chargers vs. Chiefs: Over 42.5

A date with the Chiefs isn't likely to alleviate the Chargers' desperate need for a positive result. Thankfully, we're not looking for Jim Harbaugh to conjure up a miracle -- just some points. Kansas City should be good for 24+ points here. A 27-16 game gets us here. The Over hits in 65% of the model's simulations.

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Cowboys vs. Packers: Packers money line

The NFL's second-worst defense in yards allowed per game? Check. An offense that just put 31 on the Bears, now playing at home on Sunday Night Football in front of a rabid crowd? Check. A head coach in Matt LaFleur who would love the chance to reaffirm his credentials with the fans in Green Bay? Check. The Packers are set up well to send the Cowboys back to JerryWorld with an L. Green Bay wins in 61% of the model's simulations.