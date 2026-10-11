Another huge NFL Sunday is on tap for Week 5, with several big matchups, including a Bears vs. Packers rivalry matchup and a heavyweight 49ers vs. Seahawks battle. NFL fans can put some skin in the game by outting together a parlay from Sunday's matchups. But which picks should you include if you want to try your hand at parlay betting in Week 5? We've set up a three-leg parlay for NFL Week 5 that would pay out at nearly 5-to-1 for bettors to consider. Bet on the NFL and more at FanDuel, where new users can get up to $250 in bonus bets:

We've built our best parlay with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet the NFL at BetMGM and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NFL Week 5 parlay

Colts vs. Steelers: Over 44.5

Both of the Steelers' last two games have exceeded this total, as have two of the Colts' four games. The Colts have been the fourth worst defense against the pass, which should give Aaron Rodgers the chance to shake off some rust and move the ball downfield. The Over hits in 66.4% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Texans vs. Titans: Over 38.5

The lowest total on the Week 5 schedule comes from this meeting of 0-4 teams. Cam Ward hasn't found any success in the Tennessee offense and Houston just barely cracks 20 points per game. That being said, the Titans may actually be able to do something on offense given how mediocre the Texans defense has looked. That could help this Over hit, and the model agrees -- the Over hits in 66% of the simulations.

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49ers vs. Seahawks: Seahawks money line

On paper, this looks like the best game of the weekend. The Niners are undefeated and Brock Purdy is playing like an MVP. The Seahawks suffered a setback in Washington but have otherwise looked like a Super Bowl-caliber team again. This game will be important in the NFC West race, and Seattle will be happy to have it played at home. Bettors should be too, as Seattle's 12th man could be the difference in what will likely be a tight game. The Seahawks win in 63% of the model's simulations.