Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and while there won't be too many overreactions in the NFL futures betting market, some teams did get a boost after strong showings in season openers. We'll take a look at the latest Super Bowl 61 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 1 and look at which teams were impacted the most by their Week 1 results. Bet on NFL futures with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Super Bowl 61 odds (via DraftKings)

Despite being humbled in Australia in Thursday's Netflix game, the Rams remain the Super Bowl favorites at DraftKings. They might take some time to get humming defensively, especially with Myles Garrett getting sent to injured reserve and Aaron Donald likely continuing to ramp up for game action. Los Angeles' offense will need to get into gear in Week 2, as it'll face an upstart Giants squad coming off a big Sunday night win in Week 1.

The Ravens were the big movers after Week 1, leapfrogging the Bills and Seahawks as title contenders behind a dominant 41-23 win over the Colts. Lamar Jackson looked like his MVP self, Derrick Henry was on fire with 144 yards and three scores, and Zay Flowers established himself as Baltimore's top receiving option. If Flowers truly avoided a major injury, Baltimore's offense should continue rolling in Week 2 against the Saints. The 49ers got a bump after defeating the Rams in Melbourne, while Seattle didn't lose any position despite the possibility of Sam Darnold missing time. Seattle believes Darnold avoided a major injury.

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Patrick Mahomes didn't look like he was 100%, but the Chiefs rolled past the Broncos on Monday Night Football behind Kenneth Walker's 173 rushing yards and a stingy defense. Kansas City's schedule is relatively light to open the season, and it's quite possible the team will be undefeated when it meets the defending champions Seahawks. The Broncos, who won 14 games a season ago, are priced at +2000 but could slip further if they continue struggling against top competition. Denver has the Jaguars, Rams, 49ers, Chargers and Seahawks over the next five weeks.

The Chargers will need to do some serious soul-searching after a 27-13 defeat at home against a Cardinals team that is expected to be in the running for the No. 1 pick. Los Angeles gets a decent matchup against the Raiders in Week 2 but has a true gauntlet after that with the Bills, Seahawks, Broncos and Chiefs before the bye week and the Rams, Texans and Ravens after it.

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