We've finally reached Week 1 of the NFL season, and things kicked off with a bang as the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 13-10 in the opener on Wednesday. The action really picks up on Sunday with 13 games before a Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. That Broncos-Chiefs clash is part of SportsLine football expert Mike Tierney's top parlay bets this week. If you're interested in NFL betting, make sure to see the two money line parlays Tierney has put together -- one consisting entirely of underdogs and the other pairing three favorites together. Get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 1. Bet on NFL Week 1 at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on the weekend's NFL card. You will see one set of games exclusively with favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

Each game is accompanied by the most favorable line selected from the half-dozen sportsbooks recognized by SportsLine. By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

NFL Week 1 favorites parlay

Bears money line vs. Panthers

In the Windy City, head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams have figured out the Rubik's Cube of offense. The Bears wound up with the league's No. 6 ranking. The defense? Well, it was the fourth-worst while relying too much on takeaways. Carolina may wield too few playmakers to make the Bears regret not upgrading their D in the offseason. A relatively high total (46.5) hints at plenty of points, and Chicago owns a much higher ceiling for keeping the scoreboard operator busy.

Eagles money line vs. Commanders

Say what you will about Philly head coach Nick Sirianni, but his teams are fast out of the blocks. The Eagles are 5-0 in Week 1 under St. Nick, and a soft opening all but assures an extended streak. The Commanders' defense was the most porous in 2025. On offense, quarterback Jayden Daniels regressed in Year 2, though injuries limited him to seven games. He must cope with a stellar Eagles secondary and an unforgiving interior line that could make Washington's ground game a mission impossible.

Chargers money line vs. Cardinals

Let's wrap up this category with an obvious one. Los Angeles has sat on the cusp of Super Bowl contention for years, and the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel might unlock the door in the waiting room. The Cardinals carry the longest futures betting odds into the season to win the Super Bowl and are not close to the No. 31 team (Miami). Newbie coach Mike LaFleur is one of the few at the helm not in win-now mode. Jacoby Brissett is a placeholder at QB. Week 1 games can be unpredictable. This is an exception.

Follow Tierney's NFL bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

NFL Week 1 underdogs parlay

Texans money line vs. Bills

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans should present a clinic on how to defend Bills quarterback Josh Allen. His record against the Allen-led Bills is 4-1. The 2024 clash was a nightmare, with Allen going 9-for-30. Last year was more nightmarish, with the current MVP favorite enduring eight sacks and throwing two picks. Allen is familiar with new Bills head coach Joe Brady, who will continue wearing Buffalo's play-calling hat, but this is an unappetizing inaugural assignment for a first-time head coach.

Jets money line vs. Titans

Not that Aaron Glenn is a coaching elder, but he begins his second season in New York while Robert Saleh (ex-Jet boss) starts anew in Nashville. Furthermore, graybeard Geno Smith launches his second stint with the Jets, whereas NFL sophomore Cam Ward adjusts to a new staff in Year 2 with the Titans. Smith is blessed with more weapons. The Jets bolstered their pass-rush personnel in the offseason. Tennessee seems cursed as a narrow favorite, having lost eight straight in such a scenario.

Broncos money line vs. Chiefs

Check out last year's AFC West standings. Denver finished eight -- yes, eight -- games ahead of Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes missed the tail end of the season with a knee ailment, but the Chiefs went 6-8 with him starting. He has been dealt an unfavorable re-entry game. The Broncos' defense topped the league in sacks, and the unit returns virtually intact. On offense, new receiver Jayden Waddle could become Bo Nix's best friend. While we're checking things out, how about recent scores in the series? Denver has won three in a row. Bet on Week 1 of the NFL season with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: