Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season begins on Thursday, Sept. 17, with Thursday Night Football featuring the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. There were plenty of surprising results in Week 1, and even though bettors might be leaning towards conventional wisdom for Week 2, opportunities exist for making profitable wagers on underdogs. This is especially true in parlay betting, where you can combine multiple results into one bet slip for more favorable odds. SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has looked over the Week 2 NFL schedule and built out two parlays for the slate, with one featuring favorites and the other locking in underdogs. Get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 2. Make NFL bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

NFL Week 2 favorites parlay

Cowboys money line vs. Commanders

The Eagles essentially wrote the game plan last week for Dallas. On defense, the Cowboys need to apply pressure to quarterback Jayden Daniels, which he felt on half of his dropbacks. On offense, they should go for chunk plays, which the Commanders allowed in bunches. George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are licking their chops. I can't fathom the Cowboys sinking to 0-2. They should settle down after being thrown a loop by new Giants coach John Harbaugh.

Chargers money line vs. Raiders

Call this segment "I Love L.A," beginning with the Chargers. They are facing a rare sense of urgency this early in the schedule with a gauntlet of games upcoming. It was a nice win for Vegas last Sunday, but think grain-of-salt: The conquered side (Miami) is by consensus the league's worst. Budding star running back Ashton Jeanty runs into a stingy rush defense while recovering tight end Brock Bowers might need another week off. It's hard to imagine that a team with a placeholder QB starts the season 2-0. Ditto coach Jim Harbaugh sliding to 0-2 for the first time at any level.

Rams money line vs. Giants

OK, so maybe the other L.A. outfit isn't a super team -- yet. The Rams' desultory showing Down Under can be excused in part by the unique setting, long travel and opponent (49ers) that on its best day can put anyone to shame. Under coach Sean McVay, L.A. has opened with a pair of losses just once, and his teams follow defeat with victory nearly three-fourths of the time. The league's most productive offense in 2025 returned intact. Draw a line through its inexplicable debut and count on points aplenty with extra days to prepare. Oh, yeah, all-world DT Aaron Donald might launch his resurrection.

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NFL Week 2 underdogs parlay

Jets money line vs. Packers

Green Bay has dropped six in a row dating to last season. Look for the Jets, who limited Tennessee last week to a microscopic 3.6 yards per pass, to steal from Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' blitz-heavy playbook and try to chase QB Jordan Love out of the stadium. Geno Smith was comfortable behind center in his return to the Big Apple. Home-field edge has all but vanished league-wide, but the noise level will reach decibel levels not recently hit at MetLife Stadium.

Vikings money line vs. Bears

The Bears' bandwagon overflows after Caleb Williams and Co. laid 59 points on Carolina. Picture the aforementioned Flores poring over video of the outburst while devising an antidote. His tactics, highlighted by blitzes on two-thirds of Williams' dropbacks in the latest meeting, worked fine when Chicago scrounged out 19 points against the Vikes. New Minnesota QB Kyler Murray did not last until the end of his debut before getting injured, but there is little drop-off to Carson Wentz. Always consider the 'dog in an old-school division rivalry.

Jaguars money line vs. Broncos

Our first commandment in Week 2 is to avoid overreacting to the latest results. This prediction might not break the rule but surely bends it. Arrowhead Stadium needed fumigating after Denver stunk up the joint, and coach Sean Payton faces a short week to make fixes. Kansas City administered a whuppin', outgaining the Broncos 392-176. New play-caller Davis Webb managed to get new WR Jayden Waddle one catch for 2 yards. Jacksonville, with the premier run defense in 2025, handled Mile High just fine, triumphing 34-20. Few quarterbacks have been as hot over the last half-season as Trevor Lawrence.

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