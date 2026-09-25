We've reached Week 3 of the NFL season, and the schedule has plenty of notable games in store for Sunday. We've got the reigning champions Seahawks heading to the other Washington for a battle with the Commanders, the Ravens and Cowboys facing off in Brazil and the Broncos hosting the Rams for Sunday Night Football. There are a ton of NFL betting options this weekend, which means there are even more parlay betting opportunities for Week 3. Before you craft up any NFL money line parlays, you should first check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 3.

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NFL Week 3 favorites parlay

Seahawks money line vs. Commanders

Pity Marcus Mariota. Not that he has carved out a nice 12-year career, but that he enters in relief of injured Jayden Daniels against a defense that has given up just 17 points this season. Minus Daniels, Washington has won just three of 10 outright. Home-field advantage? Nope. The Seahawks are 15-2 straight up when traveling for coach Mike Macdonald. Even early kickoffs are no problem; they stand 8-1 on 1 p.m. ET starts. Sam Darnold could remain on the shelf, but who needs him with this defense? Drew Lock, the league's top-rated thrower, has handled understudy duties well enough that Darnold need not be rushed back.

Bengals money line vs. Steelers

Twenty-five possessions, one touchdown. That encapsulates the Steelers' awful start. Imagine this: Hall-of-Famer-in-waiting Aaron Rodgers has yet to complete a deep ball. Some of his playmakers are handcuffed by injuries. Offense has hardly ever been worrisome for Cincy, and its defense is holding its own. Houston was unable to penetrate the end zone last Sunday. Pittsburgh's defense can make the final score respectable, but the Bengals can almost sleepwalk to enough points for a victory.

Rams money line vs. Broncos

The Rams restored their status as the league's best team -- at least on American soil -- by suffocating the New York Giants following their unfulfilling getaway to Australia. Small money lines such as this one will be far and few between on L.A.'s schedule. For Denver, while two games is a small sample, the 25th-ranked offense figures to get the brick-wall treatment from the Rams' defense, especially with three of the four rostered running backs ailing. The mile-high challenge is real, but the Rams likely prefer it to the one Down Under.

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NFL Week 3 underdogs parlay

Buccaneers money line vs. Vikings

Team rankings suggest Tampa Bay should be the 2-0 team and Minnesota 0-2, not vice versa. The Vikings have accumulated fewer yards than anyone and rank 25th for yards allowed. The Bucs? They sit 20th and 13th. Restoring Kyler Murray to the lineup should inject some pep in the Vikings' attack, but not enough under the Florida sun. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has largely eluded blitzing defenders through two games, which sets him up nicely against blitz-mad Minnesota and defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Browns money line vs. Panthers

Believe it or not, Carolina is favored for the second consecutive week as a road team. The Panthers have impressed offensively with Bryce Young living up to his lofty draft status. Yet the defenses of Atlanta and Chicago are not quite modern-day versions of the Monsters of the Midway. The Browns displayed some gumption by enduring a lengthy weather delay at Tampa Bay and securing a win, which might change the crowd's mood toward unpopular quarterback Deshaun Watson from chilly to lukewarm in the home opener.

Cowboys money line vs. Ravens

Games across the border can prove especially unpredictable. If a shootout ensues, keeping with previous expeditions to South America, Dallas might maintain an edge. Dak Prescott wowed last Sunday, and the receiver advantage goes to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens while Baltimore's Zay Flowers may not suit up. The Ravens' stumble as hosts of the Saints last Sunday raised concerns about whether a transition period from longtime coach John Harbaugh to Jesse Minter is in store.

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