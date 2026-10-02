Week 4 is finally upon us, and with it comes a ton of major games that could have massive implications on the playoffs when the season is over. The Rams and Eagles clash with each NFC contender aiming to get back in the win column, and a battle for the NFC South takes place on Monday with the Falcons and Panthers squaring off. There are a ton of NFL betting options for Week 4, which includes parlay betting. Before you craft up any NFL money line parlays, you should first check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 4. Tail Tierney's picks for NFL Week 4 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NFL Week 4 favorites parlay

Rams money line vs. Eagles

The Rams are simply too talented to drop to 1-3. The opening loss to the 49ers was partly a product of playing halfway across the globe, while the second setback in Denver was partly undeserving based on a critically misguided official's call. Matthew Stafford remains aging-like-fine-wine good, while Puka Nacua is due back from injury hiatus. Philly has failed to cover this season and must prep for L.A. in an abbreviated week. The status of Aaron Donald is worth monitoring.

Packers money line vs. Buccaneers

Yes, the Packers have stunk this season. Sure, its offensive line has been touched by injuries, resulting in the statistically worst ground game and an inability to protect the passer. Of course, teams starting a quarterback who sat on the bench in Week 1 are 6-0 outright. It doesn't matter. The Bucs, for the first time in franchise annals, are leaning on an undrafted rookie behind center. Jalon Daniels does not have much to work with; the Bucs' offense with now-injured Baker Mayfield at the controls ranks 27th. Green Bay gets extra R&R from having played Thursday and can pore over tape of Daniels from his college days.

Bills money line vs. Patriots

Even if the Patriots' offense awakens from a somnambulant start (29 points in 30 offensive possessions), can it generate enough scoring to keep up with an opponent that produces points off an assembly line? The Bills have logged two more possessions and a whopping 72 more points. Pats QB Drake Maye is fending off rumors that a banged-up shoulder is impeding his throws and that he is not on the same page with coach Mike Vrabel. Maye's passer rating is rock-bottom among NFL starters. It might inch northward against a so-so defense, but a full recovery in one week seems beyond reach.

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NFL Week 4 underdogs parlay

Commanders money line vs. Colts

Like Tampa Bay, the Commanders rely on a backup quarterback, but Marcus Mariota sits on the opposite side of the experience spectrum than Daniels. The 12-year man with graying hair guided Washington past defensively stout Seattle last Sunday, delivering 33 points. He could flirt with the 30s again versus the lowest-ranked defense even after Indy just held Houston to 17 points. On offense, Colts cornerstone running back Jonathan Taylor has yet to get untracked; there've been no 100-yard games. The drought could continue against the third-rated rush defense. Underdogs are often appealing in these unpredictable games overseas.

Raiders money line vs. Chiefs

Why not the Raiders? They return home after a pair of road wins by margins of 12 and eight points. Granted, the schedule has been soft, but a dogged pass rush ranked fourth for sacks against a band-aid offensive line could put quarterback Patrick Mahomes in scramble mode. Tight end Brock Bowers returned from an injury break to earn conference Offensive Player of the Week honors, and running back Ashton Jeanty rounds out a one-two punch. Let's talk turnovers: The Raiders boast the league's largest differential at plus-five. Finally, you think the raucous Black Hole in Allegiant Stadium might accentuate the home-field edge?

Falcons money line vs. Saints

Michael Penix Jr. to the rescue! His season debut last week resuscitated Atlanta's offense, while Bijan Robinson (second among NFL rushers) can also take a bow. The Saints have yielded eight aerial touchdowns, so the Falcons can pick up where they left off in Green Bay. The 11-day gap between games is a bonus. The New Orleans offense has impressed with unsung quarterback Tyler Shough, but Atlanta's eight-rated defense could bring him back to earth. The intensity of this rivalry results in frequent surprises, though a Falcons win would constitute a mild one.

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