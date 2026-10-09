We've reached Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, and with two teams on bye this week, we've got a 13-game slate for Sunday, and boy are there some intriguing matchups. The Bears and Packers do battle in the NFC North, and the Seahawks host the 49ers in the NFC West. With so many NFL betting options available for Week 5, including parlay betting, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 5. Tail Tierney's picks for NFL Week 5 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NFL Week 5 favorites parlay

Bengals money line vs. Dolphins

With the Bengals bungling at times and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins probably sitting, the money line has gotten seriously low for a game involving Miami. The Dolphins' offense was impotent enough with running back De'Von Achane, the roster's shining light. Now that he is done for the year, Miami must beg, borrow and steal points. Cincy is yielding two touchdowns per outing against more effective attacks. The Dolphins have managed four touchdowns all season. Until their offense shows a pulse, they are an automatic play-against -- no matter the opponent.

Bears money line vs. Packers

The Bears are ball hogs. They have maintained possession for 36 minutes per game -- that's 60% for the math-challenged -- which is four minutes more than the next-best team. The muscular running attack has racked up an astonishing 196.3 yards per game. The stout defense has also helped shore things up with the absence of quarterback Caleb Williams. Green Bay is at the opposite end of the spectrum, with 26 minutes per (second-fewest) and 58 yards per (fewest). yawning to ignore. Advantage, big-time, to Da Bears.

Falcons money line vs. Ravens

The Falcons might want to request exclusively prime time games. Not only did they pull off consecutive one-sided wins under the lights the past two weeks. Bijan Robinson, the best running in this game -- sorry, future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry -- had 200-plus yards from scrimmage in Week 3 and is coming off a mere 145-yard, two-touchdown masterpiece Monday. The money line moved about a touchdown when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was labeled doubtful. That is extreme, but the return of Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback for the hapless Cooper Rush after two games has worked wonders for the ATL.

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NFL Week 5 underdogs parlay

Browns money line vs. Jets

It's quite rare for a squad riding a three-game straight-up win streak to land on the plus side of the money line against one on a three-game slide. The Browns might be eking out wins, but a team devoid of confidence in recent seasons is feeling good about itself. That matters. Deshaun Watson, while not at the level of his heyday in Houston, is rollicking with a 72% completion rate. It's generally a no-no to base a pick partly on the previous game, yet the Jets' offense slogged through one of the sorriest duds in NFL annals. Chances for an immediate turn-around seem farfetched.

Saints money line vs. Vikings

It's also quite rare for an undefeated team through four weeks to have survived two without scoring a touchdown while ranking last in yards per play (4.4). Worse for Minnesota, understudies might be inserted on the left side of the interior O-line for ailing tackle Christian Darrisaw and guard Donovan Jackson. The Vikings live and die -- mostly live -- with their Rubik's Cube of a pass rush. Good luck solving it, though young Tyler Shough has become a bona fide NFL quarterback. Field goals have rescued the Vikings' offensively, but they cannot count on threes forever.

49ers money line vs. Seahawks

Know what else is rare? Getting San Fran at this generous plus figure. The 49ers seem to shrug off injuries, and being gifted with exclusively home dates in Weeks 2 through 4 helped with overall rehab. Seattle won two of three games in the series last year, confining the Niners to 22 points in the process. With quarterback Brock Purdy in MVP form and the O-line sealing him off from danger, San Francisco could exceed that amount Sunday. The Seahawks have their own injury concerns, while their esteemed defense has been un-Seattle-like the last two games.

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