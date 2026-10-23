Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season is here, and there's no shortage of intrigue. The Bengals are fresh off their bye week and have a pivotal AFC North matchup against the Ravens, the Buccaneers and Panthers clash in the NFC South and Sunday Night Football features the Seahawks hosting the Chiefs. These are just three of the top NFL Week 7 games of the day on Sunday, and all three feature plenty of NFL betting options. We can tell you that all three of these matchups are included in SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney's parlay betting picks for Week 7 -- one consisting solely of underdogs and the other solely of favorites.

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Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and he has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. Here are his best parlays for Week 7. Make NFL bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

NFL Week 7 favorites parlay

Panthers money line vs. Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield appears on his way back. Will it make a difference? Before he was injured in Game 3, the Bucs' $165-million man had a horrible season stat line: two touchdown passes, two picks, three fumbles lost and 13 sacks. Of course, he's an upgrade from Jalon Daniels, but we'd rather have Bryce Young. The Panthers quarterback paces the league with 309 aerial yards per game. Tampa Bay's blitz-happy defense has not been rewarded with many pressures. Back to Baker: Bucs premier receiver Emeka Egbuka is iffy with an unpleasant injury combo of concussion and ailing foot.

Jets money line vs. Dolphins

Though they are inching closer to their first win, the Dolphins remain a play-against until one is secured. Miami has yet to lead in a single game. Upsets happen when favorites turn the ball over. However, Jets quarterback Geno Smith tossed his first interception of the year just last week. Even with improvement, the Dolphins rank at the bottom for points scored and are 24th for points allowed. New York cannot take anyone lightly, and the guess here is that Miami's initial victory will occur when it is least expected.

Vikings money line vs. Colts

Given Daniel Jones nightmarish season (four touchdown tosses, six interceptions, four fumbles), we might wonder when the Colts will trot out another quarterback. Apparently, they don't trust the backups, which might explain partly why general manager Chris Ballard was canned Monday. The Vikings are hardly a scary unbeaten team, but their killer defense speared by a dogged pass rush makes it improbable that Jones finds a path out of his personal wilderness. Running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with trade rumors. Minnesota emerges from a bye week, and Kyler Murray is settling in as the new quarterback.

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NFL Week 7 underdogs parlay

Saints money line vs. Steelers

Let's acknowledge off the bat that we are partial to underdogs in games on foreign land. As the league introduces itself to France, the Steelers are thinking "oh, mon dieu" about their health. Ace linebacker TJ Watt bubbled up on the injury report, joining several teammates. As for New Orleans, quarterback Tyler Shough shrugged off reports of a broken hand by pitching three touchdown passes last Sunday. Only one Saint was held from practice Thursday because of injury. A deadly duo of edge rushers could chase old quarterback Aaron Rodgers from Paris to Marseille.

Bengals money line vs. Ravens

Similar to Mayfield with Tampa Bay, Lamar Jackson might return for Baltimore from an injury layoff. He's carved out a better season than his Bucs counterpart, but the Ravens no longer strike fear in anyone, especially in the division. Jackson's fate is often unclear until game day approaches, so it's worth taking a flyer on Cincy on the plus side of the odds. The Bengals bounce out of a bye week and have gone 3-1 under coach Zac Taylor with Joe Burrow at quarterback in the scenario.

Chiefs money line vs. Seahawks

As a road underdog, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an awesome 9-3. Say no more. On second thought, here's more: K.C.'s Kenneth Walker III, whom Seattle let get away in the offseason, is clearly the league's premier running back so far and will be driven to show the Seahawks how they erred in not retaining him. The Seahawks' ground game has suffered as a result, and quarterback Sam Darnold has fared poorly in trying to make stuff happen against defenses designed to thwart the pass. Three of Kansas City's five wins have come by wide margins, and they significantly outplayed a fourth victim while surviving in overtime.

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