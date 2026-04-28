Could Arizona Cardinals third-round pick Carson Beck out of Miami win the 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award? Clearly, bettors at DraftKings think so in the early going following the NFL draft over the weekend from Pittsburgh as Beck has made a huge jump from an opening price of +6000 to a +1500.

Arizona had been one of the favored landing spots for Beck entering the draft, and the Cardinals got him at No. 65 overall as the third quarterback off the board behind No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders in no surprise and No. 13 overall pick Ty Simpson to the Los Angeles Rams in a major surprise.

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In what was considered a fairly weak draft for quarterbacks – unlike the projected 2027 class – Beck and Penn State's Drew Allar to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 76 were the only signal-callers drafted on Day 2. As good as the QB history had been at Miami, Beck became the fourth-highest drafted Hurricanes player at the position in the common draft era behind Cam Ward, Vinny Testaverde and Jim Kelly. If you are wondering, the last Pro Bowl quarterback drafted in Round 3 both were selected in 2012: Russell Wilson and Nick Foles.

The last eight NFL Offensive Rookies of the Year were high first-round picks with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara the last non-such winner. He was the No. 67 pick in 2017. The last non-first round QB winner was the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, a fourth-round choice in 2016. Arizona' last OROY was quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray in 2019.

Murray was jettisoned by the Cardinals this offseason and is now with Minnesota. Beck joins a pretty mediocre quarterback room of Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Kedon Slovis. It's possible Beck could win that job in camp, although Brissett is the clear leader. Beck had six years of college experience, which included 43 starts.

Arizona's first-round pick at No. 3 overall in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is the +250 favorite for OROY, just ahead of Mendoza. The reigning Heisman winner has moved from +550 to +350 at DraftKings since the draft. Mendoza is taking the most tickets and money on this prop so far. Love is third in bets and second in handle. Below are some other notable player moves.

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De'Zhaun Stribling: +6000 to +5000

The Ole Miss wideout was the first pick of Round 2 by the San Francisco 49ers, who traded up with the New York Jets. Stribling ran a 4.36 second 40-yard dash at the combine so that speed should translate to seeing plenty of action off the bat. The CBS Sports Big Board thought that was a reach as he was the 120th ranked prospect.

Denzel Boston: +3500 to +2500

A wide receiver out of Washington, Boston was the No. 39 overall pick by the receiver-needy Cleveland Browns but their second wideout taken after Texas A&M's KC Concepion at No. 24. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Boston is a great red-zone target and had recorded 26 contested catches since 2024, tied for the 10th most in FBS.

Garrett Nussmeier: +5000 to +4000

Entering the 2025 college football season, Nussmeier was pegged as a potential first round choice but the quarterback out of LSU was a seventh-round choice by the Kansas City Chiefs. Obviously he will sit behind Patrick Mahomes, but the three-time MVP is coming off a major knee injury.

Germie Bernard: +3500 to +3000

The receiver out of Alabama was the No. 47 pick by the Steelers. They traded up to No. 53 to pick Bernard. Pittsburgh is pretty thin at the position behind DK Metcalf and offseason addition Michael Pittman Jr.

Ty Simpson: +4000 to +3500

The Rams taking Simpson so early as reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford's long-term replacement was the stunner of Round 1. Why not take a player at No. 13 overall who would have helped this season? The only way Simpson will is if Stafford gets hurt and the rookie beats out Stetson Bennett as the No. 2 quarterback.

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