The start of the 2026 NFL season has not disappointed, as we've seen a bit of everything across the first two weeks. What does the Week 3 slate have in store for us on Sunday? There are countless NFL betting available at the best sports betting apps, including Over/Under betting on total points scored. Here, we share our three favorite totals bets for Week 3, which you can make at the best betting apps this weekend. Bet on the NFL Week 3 slate with the DraftKings promo code for $150 in bonus bets:

Let's dive into our three best NFL Over/Under picks for Week 3 using the help of the SportsLine Projection Model and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its best bets, including on the Over/Under, for every game. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

NFL Week 3 Over/Under best bets

Seahawks vs. Commanders: Over 40.5

Ravens vs. Cowboys: Over 52.5

Rams vs. Broncos: Under 43.5

Seahawks vs. Commanders: Over 40.5

Each of these teams has been dealt a bad hand in terms of injury at quarterback, but the Seahawks have been able to get out to a 2-0 start under Drew Lock while the Commanders are 0-2 after losing Jayden Daniels to another left elbow injury. Marcus Mariota will start against the reigning champs this week, and Sam Darnold has been pushing to get back under center this weekend, which would be ahead of schedule. Whether it's Darnold or Lock starting, Seattle's offense should be in good shape. The Commanders gave up 37 points to Dallas in Week 2 and 24 to Philadelphia in Week 1. Lock just led a 31-7 win in Arizona in Week 2, and Darnold led a 38-14 blowout in Washington last season. The SportsLine Projection Model has Over 40.5 hitting in 65% of its simulations.

Ravens vs. Cowboys: Over 52.5

The Ravens and Cowboys have not been able to shake off past demons this year. For Baltimore, that means beating teams it should handle, and the Ravens just fell 24-17 to the Saints in Week 2. For Dallas, it's the defense, as the Cowboys allowed 28 points in Week 1 while struggling to get off the field, and they gave up 20 points to Washington in a game where Mariota was thrust into action. Both offenses are explosive, and this has the makings of a shootout in Dallas. Keep an eye on Ravens receiver Zay Flowers' status here. He missed Week 2 after a 150-yard outburst in Week 1, and while he was initially expected to return to action this week, he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. The total is set at 52.5, and the the SportsLine Projection Model has the Over hitting in more than 60% of its simulations. Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson could both be in for big games in Week 3.

Rams vs. Broncos: Under 43.5

The Rams have their third standalone game in as many weeks to begin 2026 as they head to Denver for a date with the Broncos. Los Angeles shook off a terrible Week 1 showing in Australia with a thorough 28-6 win over a beat-up Giants side. Denver also got in the win column in Week 2, beating Jacksonville 20-13 after getting blown out in Kansas City in Week 1. This is a game that could very well be a Super Bowl preview given the hype around each side entering 2026, and while many of the biggest names in this game are on offense, there are two of the NFL's best defenses as well, and both defenses are coming off strong Week 2 showings. This total was initially 45.5, but it's dipped to 43.5. Neither team has cleared this number thus far, and the model likes the Under, which hits in nearly 60% of its simulations.

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