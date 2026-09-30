We've somehow reached Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, and the action continues this Sunday with 14 games on the docket, including an all-Texas clash between the 1-2 Cowboys and 0-3 Texans as each team desperately needs a win. Dallas vs. Houston is one of many NFL betting options available on the best sports betting apps, and this matchup is one of our three top Over/Under betting picks for Week 4. Here, we break down Cowboys vs. Texans and two other matchups you can wager on at the best betting apps. Bet on the NFL Week 4 slate with the DraftKings promo code for $150 in bonus bets:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 4 Over/Under best bets

Titans vs. Ravens: Over 43.5

Cowboys vs. Texans: Over 47.5

Dolphins vs. Vikings: Over 38.5

Titans vs. Ravens: Over 43.5

The Titans are 0-3, but they've been able to keep things close the last two weeks, losing 12-7 to New York on Sunday and nearly escaping with an upset in a 24-20 loss to Philadelphia. Their next matchup is the Ravens, who bounced back from a surprising loss to New Orleans by beating Dallas 34-31 in an exciting Week 3 affair in Brazil. Baltimore appears to have one of the better offenses in the NFL, and we're all still waiting for Cam Ward to break out. The SportsLine model has Over 43.5 hitting 76% of the time with a total points projection of 54.

Cowboys vs. Texans: Over 47.5

To the surprise of very few, the Cowboys' three games this year have all been high-scoring. Dallas' three games thus far have all cleared this number, and the team's next test is a hungry Texans team that's 0-3 and needs a win in a bad way. Houston lost a shootout to Buffalo in Game 1, but the offense has stalled the last two weeks with star receiver Nico Collins out, scoring three and 17 points in losses to Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Collins is expected back this week, and this is a great matchup for him and this Texans offense. Over 47.5 hits in 64% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Dolphins vs. Vikings: Over 38.5

This season was always going to be tough for the Dolphins, and it got even tougher this week with the news that star running back De'Von Achane tore his ACL and is out fo the year. Miami's offense struggled with Achane on the field, scoring no more than 13 points in any game thus far. The Dolphins now face a dangerous and aggressive Minnesota defense that has played a huge role in the Vikings' 3-0 start. But the SportsLine model has the Over hitting here in more than 70% of its simulations, and it projects Minnesota to score more than 30 points alone in this matchup. Make your NFL Week 4 picks with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets when you wager $5 every day for five days: